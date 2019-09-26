Advertisement

The Nation's Weather

Associated Press |
Sep 26, 2019 | 12:00 AM

The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 23, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front will bring a couple of showers and

thunderstorms to the Northeast and Middle Altantic

southwestward across the Tennessee Valley today, while

dry weather is in store for the Carolinas and Georgia.

Elsewhere, a few morning showers will occur the Great

Lakes, while high pressure will bring dry weather to the

northern and central Plains. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms will occur across Texas. Farther west, dry

weathwer is in store for the northern Rockies. Showers and

heavy thunderstorms will occur across Arizona and western

New Mexico. Some of the rain will be heavy enough to

produce areas of flooding. Dry weather is in store for

Oregon and California.

SP

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 99 at Austin, TX

National Low Sunday 15 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

