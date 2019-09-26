The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 23, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A cold front will bring a couple of showers and
thunderstorms to the Northeast and Middle Altantic
southwestward across the Tennessee Valley today, while
dry weather is in store for the Carolinas and Georgia.
Elsewhere, a few morning showers will occur the Great
Lakes, while high pressure will bring dry weather to the
northern and central Plains. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms will occur across Texas. Farther west, dry
weathwer is in store for the northern Rockies. Showers and
heavy thunderstorms will occur across Arizona and western
New Mexico. Some of the rain will be heavy enough to
produce areas of flooding. Dry weather is in store for
Oregon and California.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 99 at Austin, TX
National Low Sunday 15 at Bodie State Park, CA
