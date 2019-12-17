US Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;41;23;33;21;Partial sunshine;SE;5;46%;56%;2
Albuquerque, NM;58;26;39;20;Mostly sunny, colder;N;12;37%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;32;27;33;23;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;70%;29%;0
Asheville, NC;54;43;63;53;Low clouds;SSE;7;72%;82%;1
Atlanta, GA;59;49;66;59;Cloudy and mild;S;6;74%;69%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;51;36;43;41;Periods of rain;NE;8;82%;91%;0
Austin, TX;77;53;63;35;Cooler;N;9;54%;27%;3
Baltimore, MD;50;35;39;37;Rain and sleet;NE;5;81%;92%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;79;67;79;45;Rain and a t-storm;NW;12;82%;89%;1
Billings, MT;36;20;36;24;Mostly sunny;WSW;14;43%;1%;2
Birmingham, AL;62;57;70;48;Spotty showers;SSW;10;82%;90%;1
Bismarck, ND;25;9;24;9;Partly sunny;W;7;78%;10%;2
Boise, ID;38;22;36;20;Periods of sun;ESE;5;62%;0%;2
Boston, MA;48;29;39;29;Partly sunny;WSW;9;35%;51%;2
Bridgeport, CT;45;27;36;31;Becoming cloudy;NE;5;57%;78%;1
Buffalo, NY;33;23;36;27;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;69%;71%;1
Burlington, VT;41;18;29;21;Mostly sunny;SE;5;49%;16%;2
Caribou, ME;38;8;19;12;Sunny and colder;W;15;49%;0%;2
Casper, WY;19;3;20;8;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;15;63%;1%;2
Charleston, SC;62;46;71;62;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;74%;29%;3
Charleston, WV;42;37;47;41;Rain;ESE;4;99%;99%;0
Charlotte, NC;58;44;64;57;Partly sunny, mild;S;7;65%;48%;2
Cheyenne, WY;28;11;26;13;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;11;45%;4%;2
Chicago, IL;28;26;34;22;Cloudy;NNW;8;65%;9%;1
Cleveland, OH;35;29;38;32;Cloudy;ENE;7;67%;67%;1
Columbia, SC;62;40;71;60;Mild with sunshine;S;6;64%;30%;3
Columbus, OH;34;29;38;31;Bit of rain, snow;NE;7;74%;83%;1
Concord, NH;45;19;33;17;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;39%;25%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;40;48;29;Cooler;NNW;16;62%;33%;2
Denver, CO;33;21;32;15;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;6;55%;56%;2
Des Moines, IA;20;14;29;17;Cloudy;NNW;6;68%;3%;1
Detroit, MI;34;24;36;27;Cloudy;N;3;70%;17%;1
Dodge City, KS;33;19;38;17;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;12;69%;68%;1
Duluth, MN;8;7;18;10;Very cold;SW;7;57%;10%;1
El Paso, TX;69;41;54;31;Cooler;NNE;8;31%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;1;-4;1;-4;Mainly clear;N;4;75%;7%;0
Fargo, ND;11;1;15;7;Partly sunny;WSW;7;68%;6%;2
Grand Junction, CO;35;17;34;12;Sun and clouds;ENE;5;50%;7%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;30;23;34;24;Cloudy;NW;5;69%;10%;1
Hartford, CT;45;26;37;28;Partly sunny;SE;5;48%;69%;2
Helena, MT;34;21;34;17;Mostly sunny;SE;9;50%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;74;82;75;Spotty showers;ENE;18;65%;77%;4
Houston, TX;81;70;74;38;Showers and t-storms;NNW;9;78%;67%;1
Indianapolis, IN;34;30;35;27;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;9;94%;91%;1
Jackson, MS;71;64;77;37;Strong thunderstorms;NW;12;75%;85%;1
Jacksonville, FL;67;52;79;64;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;71%;14%;3
Juneau, AK;34;30;36;31;Occasional rain;ENE;8;94%;86%;0
Kansas City, MO;27;20;29;19;Cold with snow;NNW;7;77%;66%;1
Knoxville, TN;54;44;66;49;A little p.m. rain;SSW;10;76%;93%;1
Las Vegas, NV;59;36;52;31;Sunny, but cool;N;7;32%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;40;36;43;34;Rain;NNE;7;100%;96%;0
Little Rock, AR;48;42;46;31;Downpours;NNW;7;99%;78%;1
Long Beach, CA;65;43;68;44;Mostly sunny;NE;5;34%;1%;3
Los Angeles, CA;64;45;67;46;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;32%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;38;36;42;33;Rain;N;7;100%;94%;0
Madison, WI;23;15;30;15;Cloudy;NW;5;54%;8%;1
Memphis, TN;57;46;52;33;Strong thunderstorms;NNW;9;90%;76%;1
Miami, FL;80;73;83;76;Some sun, a shower;ESE;13;69%;73%;4
Milwaukee, WI;27;20;32;17;Cloudy;NW;5;53%;8%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;11;9;21;10;Sun and clouds;WSW;7;76%;5%;2
Mobile, AL;72;64;76;56;Spotty showers;SSW;8;87%;82%;2
Montgomery, AL;66;57;70;55;Spotty showers;SSW;7;82%;82%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;16;-8;10;8;Very windy;WNW;58;59%;14%;2
Nashville, TN;50;49;58;36;Thunderstorms;NW;5;94%;88%;0
New Orleans, LA;77;66;78;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;11;81%;85%;2
New York, NY;48;33;37;35;Snow and sleet;NE;5;54%;84%;1
Newark, NJ;47;30;37;33;Snow and sleet;NE;4;61%;84%;1
Norfolk, VA;57;39;62;52;Partly sunny;SSW;7;68%;36%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;39;28;36;23;Low clouds may break;NNW;14;77%;19%;1
Olympia, WA;46;34;45;31;Mainly cloudy;SE;4;80%;18%;0
Omaha, NE;22;15;31;18;Mainly cloudy;NW;6;71%;3%;1
Orlando, FL;77;60;83;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;64%;13%;4
Philadelphia, PA;48;32;37;35;Rain and sleet;NE;5;80%;90%;0
Phoenix, AZ;64;40;62;40;Partly sunny;NE;5;42%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;35;28;39;34;Rain, snow;NE;6;85%;87%;0
Portland, ME;47;25;35;23;Sunny and colder;W;11;31%;25%;2
Portland, OR;44;33;46;35;Mostly cloudy;E;6;76%;6%;1
Providence, RI;46;27;38;27;Partly sunny;SW;6;39%;61%;2
Raleigh, NC;58;40;65;58;Clouds and sun;S;8;64%;44%;3
Reno, NV;40;18;37;20;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;5;58%;0%;2
Richmond, VA;55;36;50;43;Cloudy;S;5;79%;70%;1
Roswell, NM;75;34;52;25;Cooler;NNW;11;34%;1%;3
Sacramento, CA;57;34;53;34;Partly sunny;NNE;4;76%;2%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;32;20;31;16;A snow shower;ESE;5;71%;60%;1
San Antonio, TX;80;59;72;37;Clouds breaking;N;10;51%;27%;3
San Diego, CA;64;46;69;48;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;42%;1%;3
San Francisco, CA;56;43;55;45;Partly sunny;ENE;6;66%;3%;2
Savannah, GA;65;45;74;60;Sunshine and warm;SSW;5;74%;29%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;36;46;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;69%;20%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;18;11;23;13;Mostly cloudy;W;6;85%;8%;1
Spokane, WA;35;28;38;23;Rather cloudy;SE;3;75%;11%;1
Springfield, IL;26;24;32;21;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;10;83%;82%;1
St. Louis, MO;30;28;33;22;A little icy mix;NNW;9;89%;87%;1
Tampa, FL;76;60;82;67;Sunny and warmer;SE;6;74%;5%;4
Toledo, OH;34;25;37;26;Cloudy;N;2;76%;28%;1
Tucson, AZ;65;35;59;35;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;5;53%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;41;30;36;24;Low clouds may break;NNW;9;78%;27%;1
Vero Beach, FL;79;62;81;70;Partial sunshine;SE;10;72%;44%;3
Washington, DC;51;35;40;38;Colder with rain;NE;5;86%;92%;1
Wichita, KS;31;23;32;18;A little snow, cold;NW;10;81%;67%;1
Wilmington, DE;49;33;37;35;Snow and sleet;NE;6;85%;93%;0
