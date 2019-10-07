US Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;41;53;48;Rain and drizzle;SE;5;68%;98%;1
Albuquerque, NM;79;54;76;59;Nice with some sun;ESE;11;30%;72%;4
Anchorage, AK;51;38;51;43;Cloudy;SSE;3;78%;65%;1
Asheville, NC;87;63;91;64;Partly sunny;NW;6;60%;8%;5
Atlanta, GA;94;72;97;70;Partly sunny and hot;N;5;58%;17%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;83;69;71;66;Not as warm;SSE;16;88%;66%;1
Austin, TX;93;75;96;73;Clouds breaking;SE;3;51%;29%;5
Baltimore, MD;96;73;75;64;Cooler but humid;SSE;8;76%;44%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;95;73;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;5;64%;55%;6
Billings, MT;48;32;61;35;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;55%;5%;4
Birmingham, AL;95;71;99;71;Hot with some sun;NNE;6;55%;25%;5
Bismarck, ND;41;34;46;36;Some sunshine;SE;5;83%;3%;2
Boise, ID;60;41;65;42;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;32%;60%;4
Boston, MA;75;49;57;52;Cloudy and cooler;SE;9;57%;74%;2
Bridgeport, CT;88;52;58;54;Rain and drizzle;ESE;9;76%;90%;1
Buffalo, NY;68;50;60;47;Rain and drizzle;WNW;7;72%;94%;1
Burlington, VT;60;37;56;42;Cloudy;SE;4;58%;68%;2
Caribou, ME;48;32;51;33;Partly sunny;ENE;6;53%;71%;4
Casper, WY;49;25;66;37;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;40%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;86;73;91;74;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;67%;4%;6
Charleston, WV;94;67;96;58;Clouds and sun;NW;6;61%;40%;5
Charlotte, NC;98;69;98;69;Mostly sunny;W;4;56%;8%;5
Cheyenne, WY;60;32;62;38;Sunny;S;13;34%;0%;5
Chicago, IL;62;62;67;53;Cloudy and windy;NW;16;84%;55%;1
Cleveland, OH;81;63;74;56;A little rain;WNW;10;76%;69%;1
Columbia, SC;96;72;99;73;Very hot;SSW;4;59%;8%;5
Columbus, OH;92;66;91;52;A shower or t-storm;NW;10;55%;61%;2
Concord, NH;69;38;57;42;Cloudy and cooler;E;5;56%;75%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;75;94;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;54%;65%;5
Denver, CO;66;42;69;43;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;33%;0%;5
Des Moines, IA;61;48;59;42;Partly sunny;NNE;14;69%;5%;4
Detroit, MI;69;56;68;51;A little a.m. rain;NW;11;78%;77%;1
Dodge City, KS;58;47;60;48;Spotty showers;ESE;12;69%;95%;2
Duluth, MN;58;45;48;39;A shower in the a.m.;N;8;81%;57%;1
El Paso, TX;81;67;83;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;62%;84%;4
Fairbanks, AK;39;30;43;32;Cloudy;ENE;4;89%;72%;0
Fargo, ND;46;38;46;37;Partly sunny;SE;8;94%;22%;2
Grand Junction, CO;70;38;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;8;17%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;65;52;65;46;A.M. showers, cloudy;NW;7;89%;89%;1
Hartford, CT;86;49;56;51;Rain and drizzle;E;6;65%;86%;1
Helena, MT;54;28;55;33;Mostly cloudy, cool;SW;4;54%;19%;3
Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;18;61%;44%;8
Houston, TX;91;75;93;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;66%;39%;6
Indianapolis, IN;90;69;81;52;A morning t-storm;NNW;11;70%;57%;2
Jackson, MS;97;72;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;58%;66%;6
Jacksonville, FL;90;70;89;67;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;66%;7%;6
Juneau, AK;53;39;54;37;Cloudy;E;4;80%;78%;1
Kansas City, MO;91;52;66;51;Cooler;NE;9;61%;28%;3
Knoxville, TN;94;69;96;67;Partly sunny;NW;4;56%;10%;5
Las Vegas, NV;80;56;87;61;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;12%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;94;69;96;56;Clouds and sun;NNW;9;54%;34%;4
Little Rock, AR;95;71;94;64;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;64%;44%;4
Long Beach, CA;84;58;77;57;Sunny;ESE;5;54%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;81;59;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;43%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;96;71;94;56;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;8;55%;35%;4
Madison, WI;58;52;59;42;Showers around;NNW;16;83%;65%;1
Memphis, TN;97;75;96;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;50%;27%;5
Miami, FL;84;80;87;80;A shower;E;11;70%;67%;4
Milwaukee, WI;59;57;65;49;Cloudy and windy;NW;16;71%;47%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;49;54;40;Cloudy and breezy;NNW;16;71%;27%;1
Mobile, AL;95;74;96;74;Mostly sunny;NW;6;61%;44%;6
Montgomery, AL;98;72;95;72;Sunny and hot;NE;5;62%;44%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;44;25;35;22;Cloudy;SSE;21;45%;75%;2
Nashville, TN;98;66;98;61;Partly sunny and hot;N;6;53%;16%;5
New Orleans, LA;93;76;94;76;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;64%;41%;6
New York, NY;90;57;59;57;Rain and drizzle;SE;8;78%;88%;1
Newark, NJ;90;55;60;56;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;82%;90%;1
Norfolk, VA;94;71;89;72;Sun and some clouds;SE;6;66%;6%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;90;66;76;58;Spotty showers;NNE;10;83%;72%;1
Olympia, WA;61;45;58;44;A little p.m. rain;S;8;81%;85%;1
Omaha, NE;64;42;59;42;Mostly sunny;NE;12;70%;7%;4
Orlando, FL;90;70;90;70;Mostly sunny;E;8;61%;8%;7
Philadelphia, PA;94;61;66;61;Occasional rain;SE;7;88%;86%;1
Phoenix, AZ;90;66;95;70;Brilliant sunshine;WNW;5;28%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;87;69;86;56;Couple of t-storms;WNW;7;70%;70%;1
Portland, ME;65;42;54;47;Cooler;SSE;8;56%;78%;4
Portland, OR;62;49;61;48;A little p.m. rain;SSW;6;68%;86%;3
Providence, RI;80;48;56;51;Cloudy;E;7;63%;78%;1
Raleigh, NC;95;70;97;72;Mostly sunny;SW;5;59%;4%;5
Reno, NV;66;37;68;35;Cool with sunshine;W;9;26%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;96;70;96;69;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;59%;18%;4
Roswell, NM;78;62;74;62;Showers and t-storms;NNW;9;81%;84%;2
Sacramento, CA;77;45;76;47;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;45%;2%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;58;39;71;50;Sunshine and warmer;SW;7;35%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;95;75;95;72;Clouds breaking;ESE;7;60%;18%;6
San Diego, CA;73;58;74;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;62%;1%;6
San Francisco, CA;68;52;67;51;Plenty of sun;WNW;11;53%;4%;5
Savannah, GA;90;71;93;71;Sunny;S;3;69%;4%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;50;59;49;A little p.m. rain;SSE;12;70%;81%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;50;38;52;36;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;72%;3%;4
Spokane, WA;55;36;54;39;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;2;62%;44%;2
Springfield, IL;91;64;70;46;Cooler with clearing;N;14;67%;27%;3
St. Louis, MO;93;70;75;51;Clearing and cooler;N;9;75%;27%;3
Tampa, FL;91;71;92;69;Rather cloudy;E;7;65%;5%;5
Toledo, OH;79;58;75;49;Spotty showers;NW;10;74%;75%;1
Tucson, AZ;89;64;92;66;Mostly sunny;SW;6;41%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;92;65;75;59;Spotty showers;NNE;9;91%;73%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;87;73;A passing shower;E;10;63%;57%;7
Washington, DC;92;73;82;66;Not as warm;SSE;7;73%;44%;1
Wichita, KS;86;53;60;54;Clearing and cooler;NE;8;85%;44%;2
Wilmington, DE;93;64;67;62;A touch of rain;SE;8;92%;81%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.