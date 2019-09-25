US Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;76;51;82;54;Sunny, very warm;SSE;4;55%;6%;5
Albuquerque, NM;85;56;83;54;Mostly sunny;S;6;27%;2%;7
Anchorage, AK;53;43;50;39;A little a.m. rain;E;7;73%;79%;1
Asheville, NC;77;54;82;56;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;68%;11%;6
Atlanta, GA;83;58;86;60;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;57%;6%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;75;63;81;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;59%;5%;5
Austin, TX;93;77;93;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;60%;44%;4
Baltimore, MD;81;63;86;68;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;2;51%;7%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;89;72;89;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;71%;45%;7
Billings, MT;62;50;63;48;A morning shower;SW;9;65%;65%;2
Birmingham, AL;84;62;88;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;54%;4%;7
Bismarck, ND;82;60;64;45;Rain, windy, cooler;W;16;84%;70%;1
Boise, ID;67;45;70;49;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;52%;0%;5
Boston, MA;77;60;81;61;Sunshine, very warm;S;6;53%;2%;5
Bridgeport, CT;77;55;80;58;Abundant sunshine;SSW;5;56%;7%;5
Buffalo, NY;78;61;80;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;67%;29%;5
Burlington, VT;77;54;80;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;58%;6%;4
Caribou, ME;79;50;70;46;Sunny, delightful;NNE;6;54%;2%;4
Casper, WY;73;40;63;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;17;43%;36%;5
Charleston, SC;80;66;83;65;Sunny, nice;E;7;56%;4%;7
Charleston, WV;85;64;88;64;Mostly sunny;SE;5;67%;29%;5
Charlotte, NC;79;57;87;61;Sunlit, warm;S;4;58%;4%;6
Cheyenne, WY;79;44;69;40;Not as warm;N;11;31%;53%;5
Chicago, IL;76;72;78;69;A shower or t-storm;SSW;14;86%;85%;2
Cleveland, OH;85;68;83;71;A t-storm in spots;S;7;67%;64%;5
Columbia, SC;85;59;88;61;Sunny, nice;SSE;3;57%;5%;6
Columbus, OH;88;66;86;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;42%;5
Concord, NH;81;51;82;51;Sunshine, very warm;SE;5;59%;5%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;75;91;74;Mostly cloudy;SSE;14;63%;31%;5
Denver, CO;87;49;77;46;Not as warm;ESE;6;28%;64%;5
Des Moines, IA;89;71;78;61;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;15;87%;89%;1
Detroit, MI;83;65;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;73%;66%;5
Dodge City, KS;94;67;91;59;A severe t-storm;SSW;17;64%;70%;6
Duluth, MN;56;52;71;55;Showers and t-storms;SW;14;83%;71%;1
El Paso, TX;92;71;81;67;Mostly sunny;SW;7;53%;40%;7
Fairbanks, AK;54;39;43;32;Spotty showers;SW;6;91%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;86;69;77;51;Mainly cloudy;WNW;14;85%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;82;43;73;44;Sunshine, pleasant;N;7;29%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;84;66;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;83%;83%;4
Hartford, CT;80;53;84;56;Sunny, very warm;S;4;56%;7%;5
Helena, MT;61;47;64;44;Sunny intervals;SSW;9;62%;51%;2
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;73;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;59%;44%;8
Houston, TX;86;77;87;76;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;78%;55%;4
Indianapolis, IN;88;69;86;68;Mostly sunny;S;7;63%;31%;5
Jackson, MS;88;67;90;67;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;53%;11%;7
Jacksonville, FL;84;72;85;71;Sun and some clouds;E;11;60%;14%;6
Juneau, AK;56;52;55;46;Periods of rain;SE;9;94%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;94;73;81;70;A severe t-storm;SSW;15;78%;87%;1
Knoxville, TN;85;62;87;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;3;60%;8%;6
Las Vegas, NV;84;62;88;63;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;13%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;83;66;90;65;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;13%;5
Little Rock, AR;80;69;89;71;Humid and warmer;SE;7;64%;28%;4
Long Beach, CA;81;65;87;66;Mostly sunny;SE;6;48%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;82;64;88;68;Sunny, warm;ESE;5;45%;2%;6
Louisville, KY;87;67;90;67;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;13%;5
Madison, WI;81;68;74;67;A shower or t-storm;SSW;9;86%;83%;2
Memphis, TN;96;71;90;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;47%;9%;5
Miami, FL;84;79;86;76;Thunderstorms;ENE;16;76%;90%;2
Milwaukee, WI;82;66;77;67;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;15;81%;89%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;71;80;58;A shower or t-storm;W;15;80%;62%;1
Mobile, AL;87;72;89;70;Partly sunny;ESE;9;63%;20%;7
Montgomery, AL;89;64;86;64;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;7;59%;5%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;57;44;55;47;Partial sunshine;W;21;89%;5%;3
Nashville, TN;88;65;90;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;45%;9%;6
New Orleans, LA;88;77;88;74;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;68%;46%;6
New York, NY;80;60;83;64;Sunny, very warm;SSW;5;49%;6%;5
Newark, NJ;79;57;85;61;Sunshine, very warm;SW;5;49%;8%;5
Norfolk, VA;73;57;84;63;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;58%;5%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;81;73;84;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;15;81%;80%;2
Olympia, WA;69;51;69;54;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;77%;67%;1
Omaha, NE;88;72;84;59;Mostly cloudy;W;16;75%;70%;2
Orlando, FL;85;73;87;72;Partly sunny, breezy;E;14;56%;15%;7
Philadelphia, PA;82;56;85;63;Sunny, very warm;SSW;5;53%;7%;5
Phoenix, AZ;97;71;96;71;Plenty of sun;N;6;16%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;83;63;85;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;71%;53%;5
Portland, ME;74;57;73;57;Lots of sun, nice;SSW;7;68%;3%;4
Portland, OR;66;56;72;57;Inc. clouds;E;4;75%;58%;2
Providence, RI;79;54;83;57;Sunshine, very warm;S;5;54%;2%;5
Raleigh, NC;79;54;85;60;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;61%;4%;6
Reno, NV;68;41;72;45;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;39%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;79;55;88;63;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;57%;12%;6
Roswell, NM;90;67;83;63;Showers and t-storms;S;12;58%;69%;5
Sacramento, CA;85;54;88;55;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;39%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;57;44;65;46;Mostly sunny;SE;7;51%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;96;77;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;SE;8;67%;44%;5
San Diego, CA;73;63;78;63;Some sun;NNW;7;64%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;78;57;77;57;Sunny, pleasant;WSW;6;57%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;81;68;84;67;Partly sunny;E;7;61%;4%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;57;70;58;Mostly cloudy;S;6;69%;66%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;87;67;80;53;Increasingly windy;WNW;15;69%;33%;4
Spokane, WA;67;49;71;48;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;57%;8%;2
Springfield, IL;89;71;81;69;A shower or t-storm;SSW;14;80%;84%;2
St. Louis, MO;91;72;84;70;A t-storm in spots;S;9;73%;60%;2
Tampa, FL;87;72;89;72;Partly sunny;ENE;10;65%;8%;8
Toledo, OH;86;64;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;71%;67%;5
Tucson, AZ;94;68;93;68;Mostly sunny;S;6;34%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;80;74;86;75;A t-storm in spots;S;12;75%;75%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;78;87;76;A shower or two;ENE;19;62%;60%;4
Washington, DC;79;58;88;66;Sunny, very warm;SSE;5;57%;8%;5
Wichita, KS;80;72;83;69;A severe t-storm;S;16;82%;87%;2
Wilmington, DE;78;55;85;62;Sunlit, very warm;S;6;57%;5%;5
