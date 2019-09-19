US Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;58;73;47;Decreasing clouds;NNE;5;61%;40%;4
Albuquerque, NM;67;60;80;62;Clouds and sun;S;6;58%;31%;7
Anchorage, AK;55;49;59;47;Cloudy;S;5;81%;44%;1
Asheville, NC;83;58;88;61;Mostly sunny;NW;6;54%;6%;7
Atlanta, GA;91;69;94;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;53%;6%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;77;65;81;66;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;7;64%;5%;6
Austin, TX;98;73;98;74;Partly sunny;ESE;4;45%;18%;8
Baltimore, MD;86;68;89;68;Clouds and sun;NNE;2;54%;42%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;94;74;93;73;Partly sunny;S;6;66%;36%;8
Billings, MT;94;58;93;61;Partly sunny;S;8;26%;30%;5
Birmingham, AL;94;68;96;68;Very hot;N;5;50%;5%;7
Bismarck, ND;84;60;89;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;64%;5%;4
Boise, ID;92;58;76;49;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;8;30%;67%;4
Boston, MA;80;61;74;55;Not as warm;NNW;6;54%;59%;2
Bridgeport, CT;79;61;74;54;Partly sunny;NNW;5;69%;27%;3
Buffalo, NY;71;63;73;52;Partly sunny;ENE;6;76%;26%;2
Burlington, VT;73;51;69;49;Clouds and sun;N;8;58%;4%;4
Caribou, ME;68;49;61;46;Variable cloudiness;NNW;9;71%;30%;1
Casper, WY;88;55;86;56;Sunny and warm;SSW;16;24%;19%;5
Charleston, SC;86;75;88;73;Humid;NNE;9;69%;10%;7
Charleston, WV;90;59;93;65;Mostly sunny and hot;N;4;55%;32%;6
Charlotte, NC;90;69;91;67;Partly sunny;SW;6;54%;1%;7
Cheyenne, WY;87;56;84;57;Partly sunny, warm;W;9;29%;16%;6
Chicago, IL;79;69;75;65;Fog in the morning;NE;9;84%;10%;3
Cleveland, OH;77;69;77;64;Variable cloudiness;ENE;9;70%;44%;2
Columbia, SC;92;71;93;69;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;6;57%;3%;7
Columbus, OH;84;64;84;63;Partly sunny;NNE;6;72%;30%;2
Concord, NH;78;49;71;45;Clearing;ENE;5;54%;8%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;76;95;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;49%;11%;7
Denver, CO;89;60;88;60;Partly sunny;WSW;6;28%;16%;6
Des Moines, IA;89;67;88;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;70%;34%;5
Detroit, MI;74;65;78;60;Variable cloudiness;NNE;6;76%;44%;2
Dodge City, KS;96;69;94;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;20;40%;16%;6
Duluth, MN;69;50;68;59;Areas of morning fog;ENE;6;89%;35%;4
El Paso, TX;79;69;88;70;Partial sunshine;NNE;6;52%;29%;8
Fairbanks, AK;65;45;56;37;Cloudy;NNW;5;66%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;84;65;86;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;13;73%;16%;4
Grand Junction, CO;83;57;81;60;Not as warm;SE;7;44%;44%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;73;65;79;60;Fog in the morning;ENE;6;75%;10%;2
Hartford, CT;79;59;73;51;Not as warm;NNW;5;70%;45%;2
Helena, MT;88;55;85;52;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;6;32%;62%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;76;89;76;Partly sunny;ENE;11;57%;44%;9
Houston, TX;95;76;92;77;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;70%;76%;7
Indianapolis, IN;83;69;87;68;Partly sunny;NNE;6;71%;28%;3
Jackson, MS;95;73;96;71;Sunshine, very hot;SE;6;53%;15%;7
Jacksonville, FL;86;77;91;74;Partly sunny;NNE;11;67%;27%;7
Juneau, AK;65;49;55;43;Cooler with rain;WNW;11;87%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;93;75;94;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;51%;14%;6
Knoxville, TN;92;63;94;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;3;53%;9%;7
Las Vegas, NV;101;75;97;68;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;13%;2%;7
Lexington, KY;92;64;94;67;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;59%;47%;6
Little Rock, AR;95;70;96;69;Sunshine and warm;E;5;57%;6%;7
Long Beach, CA;85;68;83;65;Some sun;S;7;55%;3%;6
Los Angeles, CA;87;65;84;64;Sun and some clouds;SSE;6;54%;3%;6
Louisville, KY;93;68;94;70;Mostly sunny and hot;N;6;62%;29%;6
Madison, WI;75;63;79;59;Fog in the morning;ESE;5;75%;4%;4
Memphis, TN;97;74;97;73;Sunshine, very hot;NE;3;50%;4%;7
Miami, FL;90;79;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;NW;9;69%;62%;5
Milwaukee, WI;77;64;73;62;Fog in the morning;NE;7;81%;8%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;63;85;69;Fog in the morning;SSE;12;64%;21%;5
Mobile, AL;93;76;94;75;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;59%;23%;8
Montgomery, AL;91;71;94;68;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;57%;9%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;43;32;39;29;Windy;NW;31;92%;8%;2
Nashville, TN;96;68;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;4;54%;12%;6
New Orleans, LA;91;78;90;76;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;67%;62%;8
New York, NY;83;67;80;59;Periods of sun;NNE;6;57%;41%;3
Newark, NJ;82;64;79;58;Partly sunny;NNE;5;60%;42%;3
Norfolk, VA;84;69;84;69;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;69%;26%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;93;70;92;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;61%;14%;7
Olympia, WA;61;49;66;53;Spotty showers;S;7;78%;83%;3
Omaha, NE;86;69;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;61%;31%;5
Orlando, FL;90;78;92;76;Partly sunny;N;11;67%;29%;8
Philadelphia, PA;84;63;85;63;Clouds and sun;NE;5;56%;12%;5
Phoenix, AZ;98;82;99;80;Clouds and sunshine;SE;6;36%;44%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;83;65;84;63;Variable clouds;N;5;62%;51%;2
Portland, ME;73;53;69;52;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;59%;1%;5
Portland, OR;62;55;67;56;A touch of rain;SSW;5;74%;89%;2
Providence, RI;80;59;72;53;Not as warm;NNW;5;67%;58%;2
Raleigh, NC;87;69;89;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;65%;2%;6
Reno, NV;82;53;64;39;Showers and t-storms;W;14;51%;78%;3
Richmond, VA;85;66;91;67;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;4;62%;25%;6
Roswell, NM;90;68;88;67;Partial sunshine;S;12;39%;28%;6
Sacramento, CA;88;64;78;53;A morning t-storm;S;8;60%;61%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;92;68;87;55;Increasingly windy;SSE;19;24%;59%;6
San Antonio, TX;97;73;97;74;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;53%;35%;5
San Diego, CA;86;66;78;65;Partly sunny;WNW;7;68%;2%;6
San Francisco, CA;67;63;70;56;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;13;70%;60%;5
Savannah, GA;88;73;91;72;Partly sunny;E;9;67%;26%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;54;68;56;Spotty showers;S;7;71%;86%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;84;65;86;72;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;68%;33%;5
Spokane, WA;78;54;62;48;Showers around;S;4;72%;73%;1
Springfield, IL;87;67;88;64;Partly sunny;ENE;4;69%;16%;6
St. Louis, MO;92;71;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;5;63%;22%;6
Tampa, FL;91;75;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;6;74%;34%;8
Toledo, OH;77;67;82;63;More clouds than sun;E;3;73%;46%;3
Tucson, AZ;91;73;93;72;A t-storm around;SE;6;49%;53%;8
Tulsa, OK;95;70;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;60%;11%;6
Vero Beach, FL;89;76;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;13;74%;61%;4
Washington, DC;87;65;90;68;Clouds and sun, hot;ENE;5;58%;41%;6
Wichita, KS;95;71;92;72;Sunny;SSE;11;55%;14%;6
Wilmington, DE;84;62;86;63;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;6;58%;8%;5
