Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, December 10, 2019
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;77;Brief a.m. showers;88;77;SSW;6;79%;90%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;82;73;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;NW;10;71%;26%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds breaking;52;42;Turning cloudy, cool;51;46;ENE;8;88%;44%;1
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;62;45;Mostly sunny;62;50;WNW;7;68%;59%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;45;43;Partly sunny;46;37;SSW;9;87%;72%;1
Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;35;29;Partly sunny;34;29;NNE;12;74%;27%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;54;38;A shower in the p.m.;50;38;NW;5;66%;68%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;28;14;Low clouds;26;19;S;6;99%;21%;0
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny intervals;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;NNE;7;43%;30%;13
Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;60;52;Periods of rain;62;49;NE;4;77%;88%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;73;60;Mostly sunny;73;61;SSW;9;51%;12%;11
Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;63;49;Mostly sunny;67;45;N;3;66%;9%;3
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower;88;72;Afternoon showers;86;73;ESE;6;77%;78%;6
Bangalore, India;Rather cloudy;79;60;Clouds and sun;81;61;ESE;6;60%;10%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and nice;90;67;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;ENE;5;47%;2%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;42;Partly sunny;59;46;WNW;8;67%;27%;2
Beijing, China;Windy this afternoon;46;25;Plenty of sunshine;39;21;S;14;21%;0%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;44;36;Low clouds;39;37;ENE;6;76%;71%;0
Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;41;34;Periods of rain;40;36;SSW;10;65%;88%;0
Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;68;46;A little p.m. rain;68;48;WNW;5;73%;78%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SE;6;67%;71%;13
Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;45;25;Partly sunny, chilly;35;25;ESE;5;78%;1%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;43;42;Partly sunny;45;36;SW;8;87%;74%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;50;32;Low clouds;45;39;ENE;10;79%;64%;0
Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;46;28;Partly sunny;39;28;E;3;71%;66%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;100;76;A p.m. thunderstorm;97;72;SW;9;42%;79%;11
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;65;A t-storm around;76;67;S;4;59%;64%;3
Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;61;43;Partly sunny;62;32;WNW;13;62%;1%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;74;57;Partly sunny;71;59;W;7;43%;13%;3
Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;75;63;SSE;10;66%;4%;11
Caracas, Venezuela;Variable clouds;82;65;A shower;80;66;NE;4;68%;67%;4
Chennai, India;A shower in the a.m.;88;70;Hazy sun;85;75;NE;6;69%;8%;5
Chicago, United States;Much colder;23;17;Very cold;27;21;SSE;10;46%;8%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;NE;8;83%;90%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;39;38;A bit of rain;42;39;SW;10;85%;87%;0
Dakar, Senegal;Clouds breaking;80;72;Nice with some sun;81;70;NNE;10;54%;0%;4
Dallas, United States;Overcast and cooler;46;31;Plenty of sunshine;55;36;SE;5;50%;2%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;88;79;A t-storm around;90;76;NNE;13;74%;64%;11
Delhi, India;Sunshine;72;49;Hazy sunshine;72;57;E;2;59%;25%;3
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;41;25;Partly sunny;47;28;SW;5;39%;3%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;80;64;Hazy sun;81;62;E;4;59%;7%;4
Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;4;67%;66%;10
Dublin, Ireland;Brief showers, windy;56;36;Cooler with a shower;42;35;SW;16;82%;85%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;53;32;A shower or two;54;36;NNE;6;45%;68%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;66;55;Clouds and sun;65;49;WNW;15;71%;1%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and nice;74;53;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;N;5;43%;0%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;A morning t-storm;79;62;A heavy a.m. t-storm;72;61;NE;6;91%;83%;6
Havana, Cuba;Sunny;87;67;Sunshine, pleasant;85;69;ENE;7;70%;44%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Morning flurries;29;19;Mostly cloudy, windy;36;31;SSW;19;83%;76%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;71;Clouds and sun, nice;90;70;SSE;4;59%;8%;6
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;73;59;Hazy sunshine;75;60;E;6;49%;0%;4
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;69;Periods of sun;85;70;NE;6;62%;21%;4
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;83;63;Hazy sunshine;82;60;SE;4;59%;4%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;67;46;Periods of sun;66;46;NNW;5;71%;18%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;56;46;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;NE;7;72%;67%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;A thunderstorm;90;76;N;7;71%;77%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;86;73;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;NNE;7;58%;8%;4
Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;67;55;A stray t-shower;74;55;SW;6;65%;48%;14
Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;52;28;Partly sunny;50;30;NW;4;47%;11%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;A t-storm in spots;84;62;E;8;59%;46%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;45;Mostly sunny;64;44;ESE;4;70%;14%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny;95;69;NNW;8;23%;0%;5
Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;40;34;Rain and snow shower;38;35;ESE;4;83%;69%;0
Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;88;75;Heavy showers;89;75;N;5;67%;67%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;72;Clearing;89;73;ENE;5;67%;55%;6
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;84;64;Hazy sunshine;82;63;SSW;4;63%;9%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A downpour;88;74;SSE;3;80%;79%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;66;41;A shower or two;60;41;NW;9;59%;82%;9
Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;88;75;SSW;5;76%;67%;7
Lima, Peru;Windy this afternoon;76;66;Mainly cloudy;72;66;SSE;8;78%;25%;4
Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;55;49;A shower in the a.m.;58;48;NW;10;67%;57%;2
London, United Kingdom;Windy with rain;53;36;Showers around;46;35;WSW;9;83%;64%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;69;48;Partly sunny;66;52;NNE;4;56%;1%;3
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;86;75;Decreasing clouds;87;74;S;7;68%;20%;11
Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;46;34;Partly sunny;51;36;W;6;80%;50%;2
Male, Maldives;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;Afternoon showers;87;80;ENE;7;72%;100%;7
Manaus, Brazil;Rather cloudy;88;77;A t-storm around;84;76;N;7;81%;77%;3
Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;85;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;E;5;67%;55%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;64;51;Clouds and sun;67;53;S;13;59%;6%;9
Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;77;48;Partly sunny;70;44;NNE;5;44%;23%;5
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;75;Humid with some sun;83;73;NE;7;74%;67%;4
Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;38;28;Rain and snow shower;35;30;SE;5;91%;80%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine;98;79;Partly sunny;87;79;E;9;74%;42%;8
Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;94;70;A t-storm in spots;91;66;SE;9;44%;80%;11
Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;47;14;Colder;28;10;W;2;54%;27%;2
Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;39;33;Low clouds;37;26;ESE;7;81%;43%;0
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;74;Hazy sunshine;90;74;N;7;58%;1%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;73;59;A t-storm in spots;74;57;NNE;10;73%;65%;9
New York, United States;Afternoon downpours;58;34;A little snow;39;26;WNW;13;55%;68%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;61;49;Brief p.m. showers;62;53;ENE;8;81%;100%;1
Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;26;8;Low clouds;24;19;SW;12;88%;39%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;58;43;Increasing clouds;59;46;SSW;4;69%;18%;2
Oslo, Norway;An icy mix;32;21;Rather cloudy;40;35;S;7;74%;44%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;43;11;Snow showers, colder;27;9;W;12;60%;62%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;A t-storm around;85;78;SE;5;77%;87%;6
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;73;Showers and t-storms;87;73;NNW;6;82%;66%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this afternoon;86;74;Afternoon showers;83;74;E;7;84%;94%;7
Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;46;43;Periods of sunshine;47;35;W;10;69%;74%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;97;65;Very hot;98;73;E;13;29%;0%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and beautiful;89;69;Sunshine, pleasant;88;67;N;8;50%;1%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;NE;14;73%;58%;9
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and breezy;90;70;Sunny and nice;89;69;SE;5;52%;7%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;40;27;Inc. clouds;39;27;S;6;59%;65%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Milder with some sun;49;33;Clearing and cooler;42;18;NW;10;67%;6%;2
Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;65;51;Afternoon rain;67;52;ENE;8;73%;95%;8
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;64;48;Partly sunny;65;49;SSE;6;82%;4%;3
Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;88;79;Nice with some sun;87;78;ESE;8;61%;68%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow squalls;36;28;Windy;31;23;NNE;26;64%;10%;0
Riga, Latvia;Rain/snow showers;39;25;Partly sunny;33;26;SSE;9;83%;1%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;72;Showers and t-storms;82;73;N;6;79%;76%;3
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A heavy a.m. shower;68;58;Decreasing clouds;75;56;NE;6;67%;6%;4
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;58;38;Mostly sunny;53;34;NNE;6;62%;0%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain/snow showers;42;17;Colder;28;26;S;7;77%;3%;1
San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;53;Low clouds and fog;59;56;ESE;6;84%;63%;1
San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;79;64;Showers and t-storms;81;64;ENE;11;67%;70%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;76;Spotty showers;82;75;E;14;77%;89%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny;78;65;N;5;79%;36%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;E;6;44%;10%;6
Santiago, Chile;Sunny;83;53;Mostly sunny;85;56;SW;9;40%;4%;12
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Afternoon showers;87;71;A shower;84;70;N;9;75%;61%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;61;42;A shower in the a.m.;54;43;NW;11;73%;82%;2
Seattle, United States;Heavy afternoon rain;47;45;Afternoon rain;51;48;SSW;7;81%;95%;0
Seoul, South Korea;Low clouds and fog;53;41;Clouds and sun;49;24;NW;14;65%;40%;1
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;Mostly sunny, mild;59;43;NNE;9;66%;0%;3
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;78;NNE;10;86%;85%;3
Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog this morning;39;30;Low clouds;39;34;ESE;6;89%;72%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;Spotty showers;84;73;E;14;78%;91%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, chilly;29;23;A touch of rain;40;37;SSW;13;85%;86%;0
Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;85;64;Smoky with hazy sun;73;64;S;14;65%;57%;8
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;75;63;Partly sunny;72;61;ENE;9;65%;74%;4
Tallinn, Estonia;Morning snow showers;31;25;Partly sunny;34;27;S;13;81%;44%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, showers;52;39;A shower or two;52;40;E;4;86%;73%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;45;32;Plenty of sunshine;48;30;NE;4;59%;11%;2
Tehran, Iran;Sunny;52;40;Decreasing clouds;53;35;N;7;41%;55%;1
Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;68;54;High clouds;73;58;W;4;60%;9%;1
Tirana, Albania;A little rain;57;46;Periods of sun;60;40;ENE;3;58%;36%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Milder;57;48;A shower in the p.m.;60;45;NW;5;82%;80%;3
Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;39;25;Increasingly windy;29;21;W;20;56%;26%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;62;51;Downpours;59;51;NW;20;80%;83%;2
Tunis, Tunisia;Rainy times;55;51;Mostly sunny;61;50;WSW;14;56%;74%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Occasional snow;14;-15;Partial sunshine;15;-6;S;3;71%;24%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;45;42;Afternoon rain;48;45;SE;5;72%;96%;0
Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;44;26;Partly sunny;37;24;SSE;6;68%;1%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and nice;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;N;4;43%;0%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;38;28;Partly sunny;34;29;SSE;5;74%;62%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;39;25;Partly sunny;34;27;SE;6;83%;1%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Clouding up;66;55;Increasing clouds;70;56;E;7;53%;13%;9
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and nice;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;NW;5;57%;2%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;40;27;Partly sunny;41;26;NE;2;62%;20%;2
