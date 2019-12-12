Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, December 9, 2019
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;Partly sunny;87;77;SW;5;77%;67%;7
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Partly sunny;83;71;E;6;66%;42%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Afternoon showers;52;44;Rather cloudy;50;39;NE;9;92%;39%;1
Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;64;52;Mostly sunny;58;45;S;8;62%;4%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rainy times;48;38;Mostly cloudy;44;40;S;15;77%;74%;1
Anchorage, United States;Rain at times;44;33;Clouds and sun;36;31;N;5;82%;39%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;54;39;Partly sunny;54;40;NNW;5;60%;56%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;30;17;Low clouds;25;18;SE;5;92%;4%;0
Asuncion, Paraguay;Episodes of sunshine;88;70;A t-storm in spots;95;73;ENE;7;45%;45%;11
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;63;53;Showers and t-storms;59;51;N;6;86%;92%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;67;58;Partly sunny;72;55;S;9;56%;41%;10
Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;63;44;Mostly cloudy;63;48;E;8;64%;44%;2
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;86;70;A shower;85;73;ESE;7;81%;68%;6
Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;79;61;Clouds and sun, nice;79;60;E;7;63%;14%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;84;65;Sunny and nice;86;63;ENE;5;47%;0%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;61;45;Clouds and sun;57;42;NNW;5;62%;1%;2
Beijing, China;Chilly with hazy sun;37;23;Fog, freezing early;48;27;NW;13;45%;0%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;56;39;Cooler with rain;44;34;N;7;90%;87%;1
Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;47;35;Mostly sunny;41;34;S;9;74%;1%;1
Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;71;44;Mostly cloudy;69;47;SE;5;64%;44%;5
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;84;69;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ENE;7;74%;79%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;41;35;Winds subsiding;43;24;NNW;15;70%;6%;1
Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with showers;44;34;Mostly cloudy;42;40;SSW;12;72%;68%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;55;28;Periods of sun;45;36;ENE;5;92%;10%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;47;37;Mostly cloudy;44;24;NNW;9;75%;25%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;96;74;Very hot;97;75;N;9;38%;2%;11
Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;82;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;68;NNE;5;51%;79%;4
Busan, South Korea;Sunny;52;36;Clearing;59;44;WSW;5;79%;5%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;71;58;Mostly sunny;75;58;S;7;46%;9%;3
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;84;63;Partly sunny;78;61;SSE;12;56%;12%;12
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;66;Partly sunny;81;66;E;4;61%;13%;6
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;72;Sunshine and nice;85;72;NNE;7;73%;5%;6
Chicago, United States;Cloudy;48;19;Much colder;27;16;W;16;44%;27%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;NE;6;80%;72%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;42;29;Clouds and sun;40;37;SSW;6;70%;63%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;79;72;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;NNE;10;57%;0%;4
Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;36;Rain and sleet;45;31;ENE;7;65%;73%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;87;79;A shower or two;89;76;NNE;15;76%;86%;6
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;72;49;Hazy sunshine;73;50;NW;4;57%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Afternoon flurries;39;21;Mostly sunny;42;25;SSW;6;49%;2%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;81;64;Hazy sun;81;59;NNE;5;59%;2%;4
Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;96;72;Mostly sunny;90;73;SE;4;60%;49%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;46;41;Very windy;56;37;WSW;34;86%;64%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;59;40;Cloudy with showers;55;43;NNE;5;52%;89%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;68;53;Sunny;65;53;W;5;72%;0%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;Sunny and nice;75;52;ESE;5;41%;0%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;82;62;A morning t-storm;72;62;NE;9;87%;78%;5
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;86;66;Sunny;87;68;SSE;6;65%;5%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Brief showers;42;30;Colder;31;22;WNW;11;82%;41%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;71;Sunshine, pleasant;88;67;SSE;4;59%;19%;7
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;70;58;Hazy sunshine;72;54;ENE;6;53%;2%;4
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;Partly sunny;85;69;NE;5;63%;14%;4
Hyderabad, India;Periods of sun;81;63;Hazy sunshine;80;60;SE;4;63%;4%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;70;42;Hazy sunshine;66;47;NNW;4;54%;57%;2
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;54;40;Plenty of sun;56;41;ENE;6;68%;0%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;NNW;7;76%;68%;9
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;82;71;Sunshine and nice;84;71;N;7;54%;3%;4
Johannesburg, South Africa;A.M. thundershowers;70;57;Showers and t-storms;62;55;NNW;9;93%;89%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;58;28;Cloudy;52;31;SSW;5;46%;71%;1
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;83;59;Hazy sunshine;83;64;W;6;36%;1%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;45;Sunny;64;42;W;4;62%;8%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;91;60;Sunny and nice;91;65;NNW;8;21%;0%;5
Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;43;32;Cloudy;41;35;W;5;87%;65%;0
Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;88;75;A morning shower;90;75;NNE;7;61%;69%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A heavy thunderstorm;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;71;SE;6;73%;57%;3
Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;82;65;Hazy sunshine;82;63;S;4;55%;7%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SE;4;71%;70%;8
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;42;A passing shower;59;42;ESE;8;59%;66%;8
Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;93;76;A passing shower;88;74;SSW;5;76%;81%;8
Lima, Peru;Clouds limiting sun;76;67;Mostly cloudy;72;67;SSE;9;78%;32%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;45;Partial sunshine;59;47;W;3;81%;42%;2
London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;50;33;Very windy, rain;51;37;WSW;25;87%;90%;0
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;68;49;Inc. clouds;66;49;NW;4;65%;2%;3
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;Clearing;85;75;SW;6;70%;46%;7
Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;53;34;Partly sunny;52;35;SSW;3;73%;7%;2
Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;Heavy p.m. showers;87;80;ENE;9;76%;100%;7
Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;N;5;79%;66%;6
Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;Sun and some clouds;85;74;E;5;67%;44%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;99;55;Cooler;65;53;SSE;13;61%;1%;10
Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;Plenty of sunshine;75;48;NW;4;39%;12%;5
Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;80;75;Partly sunny;83;75;ESE;11;72%;44%;4
Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;41;35;Cloudy;38;32;W;7;87%;30%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;97;78;Mostly sunny;87;78;ENE;11;73%;37%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;Sunny and very warm;90;69;ENE;13;45%;2%;11
Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;38;Showers of rain/snow;44;14;WNW;12;82%;62%;0
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;38;36;Rain and drizzle;38;35;SW;7;89%;79%;0
Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;73;Hazy sunshine;90;74;NNE;6;56%;5%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the a.m.;74;63;A t-storm in spots;73;59;NE;11;80%;67%;8
New York, United States;Rain, heavy at times;55;52;A little p.m. rain;62;35;NNW;10;69%;90%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler, a.m. showers;60;47;Showers around;62;47;ESE;7;69%;73%;1
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;31;9;Low clouds;27;21;SSW;9;92%;34%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;57;41;Partly sunny;58;37;ENE;3;68%;0%;3
Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;32;16;A bit of p.m. snow;34;32;S;4;81%;88%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;35;Snow flurries;41;11;WNW;15;78%;56%;0
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;85;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;NNW;7;79%;62%;3
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;76;A passing shower;88;76;NW;5;78%;62%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;90;74;Sunny intervals;85;74;ESE;7;81%;65%;8
Paris, France;Spotty showers;50;32;Mostly cloudy;46;41;S;9;74%;70%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunshine;86;61;Turning sunny, warm;90;68;ESE;12;29%;0%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine, pleasant;86;68;Partly sunny;87;65;N;9;54%;2%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A t-storm around;92;76;NNE;10;70%;55%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;89;71;Sunshine and nice;89;70;SE;6;55%;18%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;46;37;A shower in the a.m.;41;26;SW;9;66%;55%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;43;32;Low clouds breaking;49;35;E;4;84%;36%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Clearing, a shower;65;51;Showers, mainly late;68;51;ENE;8;69%;93%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;66;50;Mostly sunny;64;46;ESE;6;82%;0%;3
Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;E;8;56%;60%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;35;28;Very windy;35;28;NNW;20;73%;94%;0
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;44;37;Spotty showers;40;26;E;10;89%;64%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;72;Couple of t-storms;80;73;WNW;6;84%;87%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;66;57;A morning shower;71;59;SE;9;78%;58%;1
Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;58;42;Spotty showers;58;38;NNE;11;77%;65%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;43;33;Rain/snow showers;40;21;WNW;9;68%;72%;0
San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;57;48;Mostly cloudy;55;52;ESE;5;81%;78%;1
San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;79;65;A t-storm in spots;81;63;ENE;9;68%;44%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Afternoon showers;84;76;Variable cloudiness;85;75;E;14;72%;76%;4
San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;Partly sunny;77;64;NE;5;79%;39%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;72;50;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;ENE;6;51%;38%;6
Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;SW;9;37%;3%;12
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;87;71;Afternoon showers;84;70;N;8;79%;100%;3
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds and fog;60;37;Partly sunny;59;43;SW;3;74%;65%;2
Seattle, United States;Fog, then cloudy;47;40;A little p.m. rain;47;44;S;6;84%;67%;0
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;46;39;Fog in the morning;53;43;SSE;4;76%;81%;2
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;46;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;W;5;66%;0%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;81;77;Some sun, a t-storm;84;77;NNE;8;83%;75%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog;41;28;Mostly cloudy;43;30;ESE;4;83%;44%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A p.m. shower or two;84;75;A shower or two;85;75;ENE;21;75%;82%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;44;22;Sunshine and colder;30;25;S;6;76%;54%;1
Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;80;67;Windy in the p.m.;87;66;S;14;58%;56%;11
Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;72;59;Clouds and sun, nice;77;64;SW;6;66%;72%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Brief showers;42;32;Cloudy;38;25;W;11;76%;25%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;57;42;Mostly cloudy;56;41;N;5;75%;79%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;52;37;Mostly sunny;47;29;NNE;5;69%;22%;2
Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;50;38;Plenty of sunshine;53;37;NE;6;34%;15%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of rain;65;57;A shower or two;67;54;E;6;62%;60%;3
Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;68;51;Cooler with rain;58;47;ENE;2;68%;85%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;50;45;Sprinkles;55;44;NNW;5;88%;53%;2
Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;46;37;Cloudy and colder;38;25;W;16;62%;27%;0
Tripoli, Libya;Windy;63;56;Windy;63;52;WNW;21;61%;89%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;64;49;Cooler with showers;57;50;NW;17;73%;94%;2
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;16;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;13;-12;NW;6;61%;68%;1
Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;46;38;A thick cloud cover;46;42;NNE;4;71%;65%;0
Vienna, Austria;Showers around;44;36;Decreasing clouds;43;25;NW;14;58%;4%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Sunny and nice;79;47;N;3;45%;0%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;42;36;Spotty showers;38;28;NW;8;79%;84%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;48;36;Colder;40;25;WNW;12;83%;54%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;63;54;Clouding up;66;55;NNE;6;58%;11%;10
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;NNW;5;54%;0%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;42;26;Partly sunny;40;28;NE;2;66%;38%;2
