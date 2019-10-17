Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, October 13, 2019
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;82;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;WSW;7;85%;65%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;102;82;Sunny and very warm;99;80;NE;8;38%;0%;7
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;E;11;22%;1%;4
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;WSW;9;45%;42%;4
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;70;51;Occasional rain;61;57;SE;9;89%;72%;1
Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;44;27;Mostly cloudy;43;25;NNE;11;62%;7%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;75;54;Sunny;73;51;ESE;6;40%;0%;4
Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and mild;62;45;Cloudy;54;41;WSW;11;72%;75%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;102;71;Rain and a t-storm;94;62;WSW;6;60%;79%;5
Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;79;60;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;NNW;6;55%;0%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;64;52;A little a.m. rain;59;54;E;22;78%;95%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;101;72;Hot with sunshine;99;67;NW;9;25%;0%;5
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;90;73;Showers, mainly late;87;74;SSE;4;81%;89%;6
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;85;69;Partly sunny;85;70;E;6;63%;49%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;A few showers;92;77;NE;6;70%;78%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;75;67;A heavy thunderstorm;76;57;N;11;80%;82%;4
Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;55;41;Sunny, but cool;61;39;SW;5;25%;0%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;78;51;Clouds and sun, warm;82;51;SE;5;60%;0%;3
Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds, warm;73;61;Clouds and sun, mild;71;56;E;6;68%;16%;2
Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;67;45;Mostly cloudy;66;44;ESE;6;62%;44%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;91;65;Partly sunny;92;65;ESE;8;29%;0%;13
Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;66;50;Fog, then sun;69;54;ESE;8;76%;6%;3
Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;73;55;Mild with rain;71;57;S;7;78%;86%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;82;49;Low clouds and fog;80;48;E;4;60%;0%;3
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;72;49;Partly sunny;73;50;E;5;70%;10%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;66;45;Partly sunny, cooler;57;45;ESE;14;65%;56%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;A morning t-storm;83;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;68;NNE;4;53%;74%;3
Busan, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;71;53;Partly sunny;75;57;NNE;4;55%;42%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;93;70;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;NNW;6;42%;0%;5
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;S;9;62%;1%;9
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm in spots;82;66;E;4;67%;55%;11
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;92;77;A morning t-storm;92;80;ENE;7;69%;79%;8
Chicago, United States;Becoming cloudy;53;37;Mostly sunny, cool;53;45;S;8;56%;11%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSW;5;78%;75%;11
Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;54;49;Cloudy;54;47;ESE;11;64%;31%;1
Dakar, Senegal;A little p.m. rain;93;76;Heavy p.m. t-storms;84;79;SSE;16;88%;94%;2
Dallas, United States;Clearing and warmer;78;60;Mostly cloudy;80;70;SSE;8;72%;70%;2
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny, humid;88;72;SE;11;73%;77%;11
Delhi, India;Hazy sun;91;71;Hazy sun;94;71;ESE;4;44%;0%;6
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;73;39;Sunny and beautiful;74;35;W;7;16%;0%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;NW;6;61%;2%;7
Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;Not as warm;88;69;SSE;6;51%;0%;13
Dublin, Ireland;A.M. rain, clearing;55;43;Periods of rain;57;47;SSE;12;90%;75%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;83;52;Not as warm;73;48;ENE;6;33%;14%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;75;66;A shower or t-storm;73;58;W;14;74%;82%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;72;A little p.m. rain;86;74;N;7;69%;83%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;85;56;Mostly sunny;85;51;E;7;31%;3%;13
Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;88;73;Clouds and sun;88;73;E;10;70%;78%;6
Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;50;36;Breezy with rain;45;32;N;14;93%;89%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;75;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;NE;6;71%;85%;9
Hong Kong, China;Thunderstorms;85;78;Clouds and sun;83;75;ENE;8;76%;81%;3
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;ENE;14;60%;20%;7
Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;71;A t-storm in spots;85;69;NE;6;77%;55%;8
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;90;66;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;NE;6;47%;2%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;76;62;Mostly sunny;74;59;NE;9;76%;0%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;94;76;NNE;8;60%;55%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;96;82;Humid with sunshine;93;83;N;7;65%;6%;7
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;86;58;Mostly sunny;84;58;N;9;33%;9%;12
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warmer;87;47;Plenty of sunshine;79;46;N;5;19%;0%;5
Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing, less humid;96;75;Sunny and very warm;97;76;W;8;42%;0%;6
Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;SE;5;68%;31%;6
Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;NW;8;57%;60%;9
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;73;49;Partly sunny, warm;73;45;SW;5;61%;1%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ENE;10;66%;73%;7
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;91;72;A thunderstorm;85;73;WSW;6;78%;82%;5
Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;90;75;Hazy sun;93;71;N;5;62%;14%;7
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;89;76;Downpours;89;75;NNE;4;79%;83%;10
La Paz, Bolivia;Variable cloudiness;63;37;Spotty showers;60;37;SE;7;52%;78%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SW;6;83%;65%;11
Lima, Peru;Clearing;67;58;Clouds and sun;67;58;S;10;74%;3%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;74;58;Spotty showers;67;54;NNW;8;73%;85%;4
London, United Kingdom;Morning rain;61;50;Periods of rain;60;52;S;9;92%;84%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;77;57;Clouds, then sun;75;57;S;5;62%;2%;4
Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;82;73;Rather cloudy, humid;81;76;SSW;6;79%;44%;6
Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;77;58;Showers and t-storms;66;45;WSW;10;57%;85%;4
Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;86;79;Brief p.m. showers;87;79;SW;4;71%;92%;9
Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;SW;4;80%;83%;4
Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;91;75;A t-storm around;90;75;E;5;62%;47%;5
Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;72;55;Decreasing clouds;75;53;SSW;14;51%;41%;7
Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;77;57;Nice with some sun;78;56;N;6;46%;29%;9
Miami, United States;Sun and clouds;85;78;A shower or two;86;77;ENE;9;70%;60%;3
Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;59;49;Mostly sunny, warm;68;44;WSW;8;80%;15%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm around;86;78;SSW;8;74%;64%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;62;48;Partly sunny;53;49;ESE;15;60%;26%;4
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;59;45;A shower in the p.m.;56;38;W;5;68%;59%;1
Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;54;44;A shower in the p.m.;59;51;WSW;7;74%;67%;2
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;81;Humid with hazy sun;95;79;N;6;66%;23%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;59;Partial sunshine;76;58;ENE;9;67%;70%;12
New York, United States;Inc. clouds;67;59;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;NW;6;56%;4%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;WNW;7;40%;1%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;64;43;High clouds and warm;63;49;S;12;55%;10%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;71;60;Showers;70;60;N;6;78%;89%;1
Oslo, Norway;Sunny intervals;47;37;A little a.m. rain;50;42;ESE;6;77%;72%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;61;40;A shower in the p.m.;54;33;W;12;66%;56%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;85;78;A t-storm in spots;85;79;ESE;12;79%;87%;12
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;81;77;Showers and t-storms;84;76;NW;6;83%;85%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A passing shower;91;74;ENE;7;69%;63%;10
Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;77;56;Showers and t-storms;75;55;SSW;7;68%;87%;2
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;70;55;Partly sunny;67;48;SSE;12;61%;7%;9
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Spotty showers;90;74;Turning cloudy;92;75;NNE;6;67%;55%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;72;SSE;15;72%;74%;10
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;95;71;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;5;54%;73%;8
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;73;49;Mostly sunny, warm;71;52;E;4;72%;16%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;70;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;36;NNW;10;42%;0%;4
Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;65;52;A little rain;70;53;E;10;54%;82%;11
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;64;Not as warm;73;54;N;12;72%;27%;2
Recife, Brazil;A shower;83;74;Partly sunny;84;75;ESE;10;67%;68%;13
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;45;41;Clouds and breezy;47;45;ESE;21;63%;69%;0
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;57;45;Partly sunny;63;45;WNW;15;81%;44%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;72;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;WSW;7;61%;25%;11
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;99;78;Sunny and very warm;97;75;E;8;23%;0%;7
Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;75;58;Partly sunny;77;59;SSE;5;73%;13%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;53;37;Cloudy with showers;44;34;NE;6;91%;100%;1
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;49;Mostly sunny;65;49;WSW;7;52%;2%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;62;Showers and t-storms;73;63;N;4;85%;97%;2
San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;88;78;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;ESE;8;71%;84%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable cloudiness;75;64;Showers and t-storms;71;63;E;5;100%;87%;4
Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;79;50;Partly sunny;74;51;NE;9;31%;6%;9
Santiago, Chile;Warmer;77;53;Showers;62;48;SSW;6;68%;90%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;90;74;A shower or two;88;73;NNW;4;70%;82%;8
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;71;54;Occasional rain;62;47;NW;7;82%;87%;3
Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;58;48;Clouds breaking;60;45;N;4;66%;8%;3
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;74;53;Partial sunshine;63;46;N;6;55%;1%;4
Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;77;68;Rain and drizzle;77;63;NNE;13;53%;63%;5
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;92;82;A shower or two;92;81;NE;5;68%;67%;12
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;77;50;Mostly sunny;77;45;SSE;4;58%;0%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;90;76;Brief showers;88;77;ESE;8;75%;85%;7
Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;53;44;Periods of rain;50;39;N;8;90%;90%;0
Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;65;54;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;NNE;11;53%;15%;9
Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;82;75;Clouds and sun;84;72;ENE;13;52%;53%;6
Tallinn, Estonia;Downpours;52;37;Periods of rain;48;38;N;9;92%;89%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Brilliant sunshine;82;55;Cooler;63;47;SE;6;47%;60%;2
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;70;51;Plenty of sun;72;48;NNE;5;52%;1%;4
Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;76;59;Partly sunny;75;58;SSE;6;35%;31%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;90;73;Sunshine;89;75;SSE;5;57%;3%;5
Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;86;60;Mostly sunny;84;61;E;3;56%;0%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;82;62;Rain, cooler;67;62;N;9;73%;96%;2
Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;63;45;Cooler;53;42;W;15;60%;7%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;Mostly sunny, humid;81;68;ESE;8;67%;27%;5
Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;85;69;Mostly sunny;84;67;SSE;11;58%;6%;4
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but chilly;39;5;Plenty of sunshine;45;11;SSE;5;30%;0%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;55;42;Becoming cloudy;56;45;NE;4;66%;44%;2
Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;65;50;Fog to sun;67;55;SSE;7;80%;4%;3
Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, less humid;88;76;Hot with some sun;93;72;ENE;6;49%;35%;8
Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;54;47;Clouds and sun, mild;66;46;W;12;79%;12%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny, warm;72;53;WSW;6;70%;7%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;55;50;Inc. clouds;60;52;ESE;12;70%;36%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;A morning shower;91;74;NNE;5;75%;68%;6
Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;NE;3;30%;0%;4
