Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, September 29, 2019
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;84;75;Partly sunny;84;76;SW;11;85%;55%;12
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, very warm;106;86;Sunny, hot;106;86;NE;8;41%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;89;64;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;WNW;8;43%;0%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, less humid;79;63;Sunshine;81;63;WSW;5;61%;0%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;64;56;Spotty showers;62;53;SSE;14;77%;87%;2
Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;44;Cloudy;53;43;N;9;88%;91%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;82;59;Mostly sunny;77;56;E;7;38%;24%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty a.m. showers;46;24;Mostly cloudy;44;23;SSW;7;55%;13%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;98;76;Sunshine, summerlike;101;83;NE;14;29%;1%;10
Athens, Greece;Sunny, pleasant;84;65;Plenty of sun;85;66;S;7;58%;0%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;63;55;A shower or two;64;50;W;14;71%;78%;7
Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun, hot;107;73;Sunny, very warm;104;73;NNW;7;21%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;87;74;A t-storm in spots;85;72;S;5;82%;63%;6
Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;84;69;A t-storm in spots;86;69;SSE;6;63%;65%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;97;77;Mostly sunny;94;79;SSW;6;63%;55%;11
Barcelona, Spain;Fog, then some sun;77;66;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;W;7;70%;1%;4
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;84;64;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;SW;6;50%;11%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;79;57;Partly sunny, warm;83;58;NE;5;56%;14%;4
Berlin, Germany;A little rain;61;55;Rain, breezy;60;50;W;19;79%;75%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Overcast;66;48;A shower in the p.m.;66;48;ESE;6;65%;67%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;90;64;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;E;4;56%;9%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;72;57;Partly sunny, windy;71;48;WNW;19;52%;3%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Rain and a t-storm;65;54;Variable cloudiness;63;55;SW;9;68%;53%;3
Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;83;55;Mostly sunny, warm;86;55;W;8;54%;6%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;71;57;Periods of sun;76;50;NW;11;58%;25%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, warmer;81;70;Spotty showers;79;58;SE;7;65%;95%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;88;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;68;NNE;6;45%;71%;6
Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;82;70;A t-storm around;82;71;NE;6;75%;64%;5
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;91;69;Sunny;92;69;N;7;39%;0%;6
Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;65;55;A morning shower;65;55;SSE;12;65%;58%;6
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;80;68;S;5;69%;65%;10
Chennai, India;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm around;90;79;SSW;7;71%;51%;11
Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;67;67;Partly sunny, humid;83;71;SSW;9;78%;25%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSE;6;78%;78%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers;59;52;Spotty showers;57;43;WNW;15;80%;63%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;91;80;Partly sunny;87;80;WNW;5;79%;13%;6
Dallas, United States;Some sun, very warm;93;74;Mostly sunny, warm;94;75;SSE;8;64%;8%;5
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;ESE;10;79%;66%;13
Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;86;74;Hazy sunshine;87;75;SSE;7;70%;44%;6
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;86;53;Sunshine, pleasant;80;45;N;6;30%;27%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Downpours;87;74;Afternoon showers;79;73;E;5;98%;94%;3
Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;S;7;60%;30%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;61;45;Periods of rain;56;49;ENE;8;91%;90%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, hot;94;61;Not as warm;81;62;NNE;6;28%;74%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;78;64;Fog, then some sun;82;66;W;6;67%;0%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, very warm;94;71;Sunny, very warm;94;73;S;3;52%;1%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, beautiful;86;54;Plenty of sun;89;59;N;7;16%;1%;12
Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;88;74;A shower;87;75;ENE;14;62%;81%;8
Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;58;49;Spotty showers;56;45;S;9;90%;84%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSW;6;76%;85%;8
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;90;74;Hazy sunshine;94;78;SW;5;55%;2%;8
Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;88;75;Some sun, a shower;87;76;ENE;14;67%;84%;7
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;87;71;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SSW;5;81%;58%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;NE;7;77%;68%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;74;57;Plenty of sunshine;80;62;ESE;4;60%;0%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;78;A shower in the a.m.;94;75;ENE;8;57%;56%;13
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;96;86;Mostly sunny, humid;95;84;W;7;64%;15%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;53;Some sun, pleasant;78;49;S;9;16%;6%;6
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;87;58;Mostly sunny;84;54;NNW;6;37%;7%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;A shower in the p.m.;96;82;Some sun, humid;95;82;WSW;12;63%;12%;6
Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy, showers;74;63;A stray t-shower;75;62;W;5;79%;60%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;105;82;Clouds and sunshine;102;78;S;8;35%;45%;9
Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;64;52;Mostly sunny;71;50;WSW;11;66%;70%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;Showers and t-storms;88;80;ENE;8;76%;83%;8
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;Low clouds;85;71;WSW;7;66%;55%;4
Kolkata, India;Cloudy, showers;85;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;S;6;86%;85%;2
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;74;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;74;SW;5;81%;87%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;67;31;Partly sunny, warm;62;35;ENE;7;37%;28%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;A thunderstorm;84;74;SW;6;82%;86%;8
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;66;60;Sun and some clouds;66;61;SSE;9;81%;35%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;82;60;Clouds and sunshine;78;64;NW;5;75%;1%;4
London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;66;50;Spotty p.m. showers;62;58;SW;7;81%;92%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;74;58;Sunny, cool;75;58;SSE;6;45%;6%;6
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;81;73;Decreasing clouds;81;72;SW;7;77%;44%;9
Madrid, Spain;Sunny, very warm;87;55;Mostly sunny, warm;85;56;WSW;5;40%;0%;5
Male, Maldives;A shower or two;85;77;A few a.m. showers;86;78;SSW;2;71%;85%;6
Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;SSE;5;73%;66%;11
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;WSW;9;75%;69%;5
Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;63;43;Areas of low clouds;58;43;SE;11;57%;2%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;68;58;A shower or t-storm;71;56;S;5;61%;80%;4
Miami, United States;Decreasing clouds;88;80;A passing shower;88;79;NE;15;62%;66%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;59;51;Showers and t-storms;61;46;SW;12;91%;82%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;95;77;Partly sunny;86;78;SE;8;73%;19%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, pleasant;77;62;Spotty showers;73;57;SE;9;72%;95%;4
Montreal, Canada;Sunny;60;43;Thickening clouds;59;52;NE;2;57%;68%;4
Moscow, Russia;Rain tapering off;52;50;Spotty p.m. showers;58;54;S;8;78%;87%;1
Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;76;Brief showers;87;78;SW;10;83%;90%;7
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;84;57;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;ENE;8;45%;44%;14
New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;78;60;Mostly cloudy;71;62;SSE;7;48%;3%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;92;66;Sunny;90;65;WNW;6;51%;0%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;47;32;Rain and drizzle;38;28;W;16;89%;69%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;87;75;Clouds and sun;85;72;W;4;61%;35%;4
Oslo, Norway;More clouds than sun;55;40;Spotty a.m. showers;46;35;W;6;85%;62%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;61;42;Increasing clouds;62;51;E;9;61%;69%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;85;80;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;79;ESE;19;75%;27%;12
Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;85;77;WSW;7;83%;85%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;96;75;A t-storm around;92;76;E;7;72%;47%;12
Paris, France;A shower or two;69;54;Variable cloudiness;68;56;SSW;7;52%;70%;3
Perth, Australia;Sunny, warmer;88;57;Cooler but pleasant;71;55;SW;9;69%;48%;8
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;77;W;4;73%;65%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;86;77;A t-storm around;88;76;SSE;15;78%;64%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;Showers and t-storms;88;74;ESE;4;66%;84%;6
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;67;58;A few showers, windy;63;49;WSW;21;54%;63%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing, very warm;84;59;Partly sunny;82;57;N;3;73%;1%;5
Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;69;56;Downpours;70;56;NW;9;67%;89%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;81;57;Turning cloudy, hot;92;62;SSW;8;50%;0%;6
Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;75;Clouds and sunshine;82;75;ESE;9;72%;56%;5
Reykjavik, Iceland;Brilliant sunshine;50;40;Sunshine;50;41;S;5;72%;5%;2
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;59;49;A little rain;57;47;W;5;89%;83%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;73;66;Periods of sun;77;66;E;9;70%;27%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;82;Sunny, very warm;106;84;ESE;6;13%;0%;8
Rome, Italy;Fog to sun;78;61;Fog, then sun;78;64;SSE;6;76%;30%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;53;49;Low clouds;56;49;ESE;5;88%;89%;0
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;53;Sunny, cool;65;50;NW;9;59%;7%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;Showers and t-storms;81;62;S;6;69%;83%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Partly sunny;89;78;SSE;3;72%;77%;9
San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;W;4;89%;86%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;74;56;Spotty p.m. showers;77;56;NE;8;63%;85%;12
Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;75;48;Cloudy, cooler;61;44;SW;6;63%;44%;2
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;74;Showers and t-storms;86;75;SW;5;79%;82%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;NNW;5;65%;27%;5
Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;57;42;Partly sunny;59;42;NE;5;61%;4%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, very warm;85;59;Decreasing clouds;83;61;NW;3;66%;0%;5
Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;82;72;Inc. clouds;82;72;ENE;9;73%;75%;6
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;91;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SSE;5;78%;57%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny, very warm;81;53;Sunny, very warm;81;53;WSW;6;55%;7%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;88;76;SE;5;65%;43%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;58;45;Spotty showers;52;37;NW;5;90%;74%;1
Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;69;58;Cloudy;64;55;SSE;15;65%;50%;2
Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;85;78;Rain and wind;81;74;NNW;40;90%;95%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;59;48;Spotty showers;58;44;SSE;7;91%;87%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;81;57;Not as warm;72;51;N;6;55%;57%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;75;55;Clearing;74;54;NE;5;62%;34%;3
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;90;66;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;WSW;7;21%;0%;5
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;71;Mostly sunny;85;72;NE;7;58%;1%;6
Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;E;4;55%;7%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;72;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;ENE;8;60%;16%;5
Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;61;54;Clearing;64;59;NNE;11;81%;44%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;82;67;Sunny, nice;83;68;ESE;4;62%;2%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;WSW;5;60%;0%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;70;37;Partly sunny, warm;75;38;SE;9;40%;2%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;60;43;Abundant sunshine;60;41;ENE;4;47%;6%;3
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;75;56;Partly sunny, breezy;71;49;WNW;16;46%;4%;4
Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;88;72;Mostly sunny, hot;94;73;SW;4;55%;10%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;59;50;Periods of rain;59;45;W;13;92%;84%;1
Warsaw, Poland;More clouds than sun;64;55;Rain, breezy;62;48;W;19;87%;74%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;60;55;Rather cloudy;60;44;WNW;23;80%;63%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;74;Mostly sunny, warm;94;75;W;5;65%;14%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;77;49;Brilliant sunshine;77;50;NE;3;39%;2%;5
