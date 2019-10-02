Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, September 28, 2019
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A downpour;82;76;Some sun, pleasant;83;76;WSW;11;84%;44%;12
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, very warm;102;86;Sunny, very warm;104;84;NE;8;47%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;89;66;Plenty of sun;91;63;WNW;9;43%;0%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;80;64;Abundant sunshine;81;64;E;5;64%;0%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, breezy;64;56;Rain and a t-storm;63;55;WSW;20;91%;92%;1
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;44;Periods of rain;52;44;N;7;80%;88%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, very warm;91;70;Not as warm;80;58;NNW;13;45%;38%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;51;38;Spotty a.m. showers;44;26;NW;13;66%;64%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, hot;95;69;Sunshine, summerlike;98;76;ENE;8;31%;0%;10
Athens, Greece;Sunny, pleasant;83;64;Sunny, pleasant;83;66;WSW;6;52%;1%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;53;Partly sunny;65;55;N;9;74%;78%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun, hot;109;76;Plenty of sun, hot;107;74;NW;8;21%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;83;72;Downpours;86;73;S;5;81%;84%;7
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;69;Some brightening;84;69;SE;5;65%;44%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;93;79;High clouds;94;76;SSW;5;59%;44%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, less humid;75;65;Fog to sun;78;65;WSW;12;75%;0%;4
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;Partly sunny, warm;84;64;WSW;5;52%;4%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, nice;79;58;Partly sunny;80;59;SE;3;68%;14%;4
Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;63;55;Periods of rain;60;57;SW;12;76%;89%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;70;51;Rain and drizzle;66;48;SE;5;74%;82%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;65;A shower;84;64;NW;4;61%;61%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;64;54;Sun and some clouds;72;57;SSW;8;66%;37%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;62;55;Rain and a t-storm;64;53;WSW;17;76%;88%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, warmer;80;51;Partly sunny, warm;81;53;SSE;5;53%;5%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;72;55;Sun and some clouds;73;56;SSW;5;57%;36%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;72;58;Sunshine, very warm;80;69;NNE;10;64%;2%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;68;NE;6;42%;67%;7
Busan, South Korea;Brief p.m. showers;79;68;A t-storm around;83;69;E;5;74%;64%;5
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;91;71;Mostly sunny;94;69;N;8;38%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, warm;77;61;Windy, not as warm;65;54;SSE;28;71%;26%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;65;A shower or t-storm;81;68;SE;5;66%;81%;10
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;ESE;5;73%;57%;3
Chicago, United States;Misty in the p.m.;62;61;Rain and a t-storm;67;67;SE;10;89%;74%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty p.m. showers;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;74;S;5;83%;68%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;59;52;Showers;60;52;S;9;78%;88%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;Mostly sunny;86;80;WSW;8;80%;10%;10
Dallas, United States;Thundershower;93;77;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;SSE;10;64%;18%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;A morning t-storm;89;74;SE;11;71%;74%;12
Delhi, India;Partly sunny;86;73;A t-storm in spots;85;74;ESE;10;73%;53%;7
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;79;56;Mostly sunny;86;51;S;11;31%;9%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a shower;87;76;Morning showers;81;74;E;4;92%;100%;2
Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, very warm;98;67;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;SSE;7;57%;2%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;61;50;Showers;61;45;W;12;82%;68%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, hot;93;60;Mostly sunny, hot;93;61;NNE;7;20%;19%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;78;66;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;NW;6;79%;0%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, very warm;93;76;Sunny, very warm;92;72;S;4;52%;1%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, pleasant;81;49;Sunny, beautiful;85;55;NNE;5;14%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;11;70%;80%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;57;48;Spotty showers;57;48;SSW;13;90%;85%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;74;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;78;S;6;75%;77%;11
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;89;76;Hazy sunshine;91;75;SSW;5;61%;9%;9
Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;88;77;Some sun, breezy;88;77;NE;15;61%;72%;9
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;87;72;A t-storm in spots;84;69;SSW;6;76%;66%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;85;73;Clearing, humid;81;67;NNW;8;79%;55%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;77;62;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;E;5;59%;0%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;Morning showers;91;75;NE;7;68%;84%;9
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;97;88;Mostly sunny;96;85;NNW;7;58%;8%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;51;Mostly sunny, nice;82;52;W;11;10%;0%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, very hot;96;51;Not as hot;84;56;NNE;6;42%;44%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;79;Partly sunny, humid;95;81;W;9;67%;31%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;74;64;A.M. showers, cloudy;71;63;WNW;5;84%;88%;2
Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;100;83;Mostly sunny;103;83;S;8;29%;20%;10
Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;60;55;Spotty a.m. showers;67;52;WSW;8;77%;70%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;NNE;5;72%;84%;8
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Morning showers;88;74;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;S;7;69%;55%;4
Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;84;76;Cloudy, showers;83;76;SE;6;89%;89%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;74;N;5;79%;82%;11
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;66;29;Partly sunny, warm;63;32;ENE;8;34%;0%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;WSW;6;78%;73%;4
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;60;Periods of sun;66;60;SSE;9;78%;36%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;80;58;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;N;7;68%;0%;5
London, United Kingdom;Spotty a.m. showers;66;57;Showers and t-storms;65;50;WNW;16;85%;84%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;72;59;Clouds breaking;74;57;SSE;6;51%;4%;5
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;81;73;Low clouds breaking;80;73;SW;7;78%;44%;5
Madrid, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;84;56;Mostly sunny, warm;85;54;WSW;5;41%;0%;5
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;79;Mostly cloudy;86;77;E;4;70%;69%;9
Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;WNW;4;73%;72%;13
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;WSW;9;77%;69%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;57;43;Clouds and sun;59;46;SSW;10;66%;44%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;75;59;A p.m. t-storm;67;58;SSE;5;71%;80%;8
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;88;80;Partly sunny;88;80;NE;13;60%;36%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Cooler, morning rain;52;45;Spotty showers;58;50;SW;8;85%;87%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;93;76;Mostly cloudy;85;77;SSE;10;72%;31%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;72;53;Sunny, warm;77;62;NNE;8;65%;0%;7
Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;66;45;Plenty of sun;60;43;E;3;57%;2%;4
Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;53;41;Rain tapering off;51;49;SSW;8;73%;85%;1
Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;S;11;81%;78%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;Partly sunny, nice;82;56;NE;7;47%;17%;14
New York, United States;Turning cloudy;82;69;Turning sunny, warm;77;61;NNE;8;55%;1%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;90;67;Sunshine;90;65;W;6;53%;0%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;45;33;Cloudy;48;32;SW;9;70%;78%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;84;73;Showers and t-storms;88;72;SW;7;60%;70%;5
Oslo, Norway;Rain;55;47;More clouds than sun;56;42;NW;4;83%;44%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, showers;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;NE;7;56%;1%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;85;79;Sunshine, pleasant;85;79;ESE;17;74%;4%;12
Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;NW;6;79%;82%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;95;75;A t-storm around;93;75;E;7;69%;48%;12
Paris, France;Spotty a.m. showers;67;56;Spotty showers;69;54;WSW;16;67%;86%;2
Perth, Australia;Fog to sun;73;52;Mostly sunny, warm;82;58;SSW;9;58%;5%;8
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;77;Clouds and sun;91;78;NW;4;70%;44%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm around;87;76;SSE;12;80%;55%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;5;64%;80%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;65;53;Partly sunny;68;59;SW;10;49%;66%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, very warm;85;59;Decreasing clouds;80;59;NW;4;73%;1%;5
Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;73;55;Downpours;69;56;E;9;64%;91%;11
Rabat, Morocco;Brilliant sunshine;82;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;ESE;7;67%;0%;6
Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;84;75;A passing shower;83;75;ESE;9;68%;66%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;55;42;Becoming cloudy;52;43;SSW;5;69%;30%;2
Riga, Latvia;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;48;Spotty showers;59;49;SSW;7;88%;85%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;72;66;Spotty showers;74;66;E;8;76%;69%;3
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;104;76;Mostly sunny, warm;105;81;SE;7;15%;0%;8
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;77;64;Fog to sun;79;62;SSW;7;71%;27%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;54;42;Rain and drizzle;52;48;S;6;83%;82%;1
San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;65;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;53;W;16;55%;9%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;ENE;6;68%;80%;12
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SSE;2;76%;65%;7
San Salvador, El Salvador;Rather cloudy;73;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;N;3;95%;85%;8
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;72;54;A shower or two;75;55;NE;9;60%;66%;8
Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;Partly sunny;72;47;SSW;5;40%;35%;8
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;ENE;3;79%;83%;7
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;N;7;60%;0%;5
Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;47;Mostly cloudy;58;43;NE;6;63%;35%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;83;63;Mostly sunny;82;59;NW;4;60%;0%;5
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;Partly sunny, warm;82;72;ENE;8;59%;30%;6
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A thunderstorm;88;80;SSE;2;77%;73%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;79;50;Sunny, very warm;79;53;S;4;55%;9%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;89;78;Partly sunny;88;78;SE;5;69%;64%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;57;45;Spotty showers;57;44;WSW;5;90%;87%;1
Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;65;52;Mostly sunny;69;58;SSE;9;57%;31%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;84;75;A shower or t-storm;88;78;E;10;80%;88%;6
Tallinn, Estonia;Turning out cloudy;61;50;Spotty showers;59;48;S;8;90%;86%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;88;63;Becoming cloudy;82;53;NNW;8;38%;35%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;Morning showers;73;58;Mostly sunny;73;55;ENE;8;54%;63%;4
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;97;70;Sunny, very warm;91;65;SW;8;19%;3%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;73;Periods of sun;85;71;ENE;7;56%;26%;5
Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;ESE;4;51%;6%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;77;71;A shower in the a.m.;83;70;SSW;8;66%;64%;3
Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;66;54;Mostly cloudy;63;54;E;12;64%;5%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;ESE;3;69%;26%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Mostly sunny;84;66;SW;6;60%;0%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;64;45;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;37;ESE;10;35%;4%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;63;43;Sun and some clouds;60;43;NE;5;36%;19%;3
Vienna, Austria;Cooler, morning rain;63;52;Partly sunny, warmer;74;58;WNW;5;54%;36%;4
Vientiane, Laos;Sunny, less humid;91;71;Mostly sunny, hot;92;72;WSW;4;53%;10%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler, morning rain;52;48;Spotty showers;58;50;SSW;9;92%;88%;1
Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;66;52;Variable clouds;63;55;SSW;12;76%;75%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny, breezy;58;55;Partly sunny, windy;61;54;NNW;22;80%;51%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty p.m. showers;92;76;Partly sunny;93;74;WNW;5;68%;33%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;78;49;Mostly sunny;75;49;NE;4;38%;6%;5
