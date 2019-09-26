Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, September 22, 2019
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;81;76;Partly sunny;84;76;WSW;9;84%;55%;12
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, hot;107;86;Sunny, very warm;104;85;NNW;9;44%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, pleasant;85;57;Sunny, nice;88;58;W;10;25%;0%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, humid;83;67;High clouds;78;66;WSW;7;69%;6%;2
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;56;Not as warm;68;54;S;10;84%;63%;3
Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;56;41;Cloudy;56;44;S;7;68%;28%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;83;60;Sunshine, delightful;82;59;E;10;39%;11%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning out cloudy;86;44;Windy in the p.m.;61;50;SSW;17;49%;10%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, delightful;84;56;Plenty of sun;86;67;E;8;47%;6%;9
Athens, Greece;Sunny, pleasant;78;59;Partly sunny;79;66;S;7;58%;30%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;53;Mostly cloudy;61;55;NW;11;67%;76%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;104;74;Sunny, very warm;103;74;NNW;11;14%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;5;80%;80%;6
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;70;A t-storm in spots;82;70;WNW;7;71%;77%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;87;78;Heavy thunderstorms;85;77;E;7;83%;100%;3
Barcelona, Spain;Humid and warmer;77;66;Partly sunny;74;66;WSW;8;61%;8%;5
Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;81;61;Sunny, very warm;86;63;NW;5;48%;0%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;54;Showers and t-storms;74;57;ESE;5;63%;83%;3
Berlin, Germany;Sunny, warm;76;47;Clouds and sun, warm;74;52;SSW;7;55%;12%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;68;48;Cloudy;66;48;ESE;6;74%;65%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;94;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;62;E;15;36%;3%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;72;54;Partly sunny;69;55;NNE;8;65%;44%;2
Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;78;58;Not as warm;69;56;S;8;66%;62%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, nice;74;44;Partly sunny;79;57;ESE;4;45%;27%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;71;54;Partly sunny, cooler;61;50;NE;6;79%;44%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, not as warm;65;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;NE;10;51%;0%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;92;70;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;ENE;8;31%;33%;13
Busan, South Korea;Tropical storm;74;63;Clouds and sun;71;59;NE;6;69%;21%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;91;72;Mostly sunny;94;71;N;8;38%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;51;Abundant sunshine;64;56;SSE;14;56%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;67;A t-storm in spots;79;68;S;4;68%;73%;11
Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;SSW;5;76%;82%;5
Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;81;59;Not as warm;72;60;W;10;62%;8%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, showers;85;79;Showers and t-storms;84;78;SW;10;82%;95%;3
Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine;63;51;Partly sunny;60;50;ESE;10;69%;7%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;86;80;Partly sunny, humid;87;81;SW;6;84%;44%;11
Dallas, United States;Some sun, very warm;93;77;A shower or t-storm;92;77;SE;6;65%;62%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;Partly sunny;88;71;SE;13;66%;30%;12
Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;84;77;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;6;67%;53%;5
Denver, United States;Sunny, pleasant;78;49;Clouds and sun;83;53;W;6;24%;6%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;79;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ENE;6;76%;73%;6
Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;97;71;A brief p.m. shower;88;72;SSE;8;65%;59%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Showers;64;46;Tropical rainstorm;61;54;S;15;91%;91%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;59;Sunny, not as hot;90;59;NE;6;21%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;79;66;Some sun, pleasant;80;68;NW;7;69%;0%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;90;72;Some sun, beautiful;88;69;N;9;48%;7%;7
Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun, nice;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;E;7;24%;1%;12
Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;ENE;9;75%;81%;9
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;50;32;Partly sunny, chilly;48;36;WNW;9;68%;30%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;77;NNE;5;76%;71%;11
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;87;73;Sunny intervals;87;76;ENE;8;53%;20%;7
Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;88;75;Brief showers;88;75;ENE;10;67%;72%;3
Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;Some sun, a t-storm;86;71;W;6;77%;69%;9
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;94;72;Mostly sunny;92;73;ENE;8;57%;35%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;71;53;Mostly sunny;74;58;ENE;5;62%;4%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;77;Sun and clouds;94;75;E;11;54%;47%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;97;83;Mostly sunny;94;83;N;8;65%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;81;50;NNE;11;22%;41%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun, hot;94;56;Plenty of sun, hot;94;55;N;4;19%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Very hot;103;80;Mostly sunny, hot;100;81;SSW;6;56%;11%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;79;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;62;SSE;4;85%;78%;2
Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;100;79;Mostly sunny;101;83;SW;9;39%;10%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;68;43;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;ENE;7;55%;9%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;W;6;68%;80%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Periods of sun;91;74;Sun and clouds;92;74;W;7;62%;55%;11
Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;92;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;ESE;9;78%;76%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, less humid;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;NE;5;69%;86%;12
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;64;32;A brief shower;62;31;NE;8;46%;56%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A shower or t-storm;85;77;SW;6;77%;73%;12
Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;64;59;Cloudy;65;59;SSE;9;80%;36%;6
Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;73;57;Partly sunny;75;62;WNW;6;68%;2%;5
London, United Kingdom;Couple of t-storms;66;55;Cloudy;68;59;S;12;65%;81%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;90;66;Mostly sunny;84;64;S;5;50%;4%;6
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;70;Sun and clouds;80;71;SW;7;75%;44%;11
Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;74;51;Some sunshine;74;53;SW;4;58%;6%;5
Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;79;Afternoon showers;87;80;WSW;6;73%;97%;3
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;WNW;4;66%;64%;13
Manila, Philippines;High clouds;87;76;A t-storm around;89;78;WNW;5;72%;54%;11
Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;59;45;Spotty a.m. showers;59;43;WSW;10;59%;70%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;Partly sunny;76;54;N;5;48%;30%;11
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;79;Partly sunny;87;76;NE;13;59%;4%;8
Minsk, Belarus;A shower;54;31;Partly sunny, cool;50;28;ENE;5;73%;3%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;93;76;Mostly sunny;84;77;SSW;10;66%;10%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;60;42;Partly sunny;65;47;NNE;8;57%;0%;7
Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy, warm;81;68;A p.m. shower or two;75;57;WSW;7;75%;75%;1
Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;45;37;Mostly cloudy;44;32;NW;12;59%;44%;1
Mumbai, India;More clouds than sun;90;76;Thundershower;88;76;ENE;6;82%;88%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;81;54;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;E;7;50%;30%;14
New York, United States;Sunshine;85;70;Clouds and sun;87;64;WSW;8;65%;66%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, nice;86;67;Plenty of sun, nice;89;66;W;9;43%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;70;59;Spotty p.m. showers;67;46;SSW;15;62%;82%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and wind;82;76;Windy in the morning;86;67;N;17;63%;68%;4
Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;66;46;Cooler;53;44;ENE;4;80%;30%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, very warm;80;65;Rain, breezy;73;53;SSW;14;83%;74%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;82;76;A shower or two;83;78;ESE;21;74%;83%;3
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;ESE;7;78%;80%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;98;76;Partly sunny;93;76;ENE;7;69%;30%;12
Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;67;55;Periods of sun, nice;71;59;SW;7;48%;67%;4
Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;68;46;Some sun, pleasant;77;58;E;8;43%;0%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;87;76;A thunderstorm;89;77;S;5;78%;73%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;83;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;74;SE;15;87%;58%;4
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;4;67%;82%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;69;45;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;2;67%;39%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;81;57;Sunshine, pleasant;73;49;SSE;5;61%;0%;5
Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;74;52;Mostly cloudy;73;53;S;9;40%;55%;11
Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;75;58;Clouds and sun, nice;77;57;NE;9;65%;0%;6
Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;74;Some sun;83;74;SSE;12;73%;79%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, rainy times;60;52;Low clouds breaking;58;52;N;10;73%;69%;1
Riga, Latvia;A shower;51;33;Clouds and sun;52;37;N;1;67%;11%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief showers;73;66;Mostly cloudy;72;62;E;9;54%;29%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;74;Sunny, very warm;108;78;SE;6;10%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;76;67;A t-storm in spots;80;59;ESE;7;75%;43%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;47;35;Turning cloudy;46;35;NNW;10;58%;30%;2
San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;74;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;WSW;6;60%;1%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;63;Showers and t-storms;78;63;ENE;5;80%;85%;9
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;79;Partly sunny;89;79;ESE;10;69%;70%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;73;64;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;W;4;99%;80%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny, delightful;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;80;55;NE;9;20%;1%;12
Santiago, Chile;Sunny, pleasant;81;48;Sunny, nice;76;50;SW;5;40%;0%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;Partly sunny;88;75;N;5;72%;66%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;70;52;Partly sunny;75;57;NNW;5;64%;27%;5
Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;66;55;Mostly cloudy;62;58;S;7;71%;55%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Rain;72;60;Partly sunny;74;56;NW;5;60%;1%;4
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;66;Some sun, pleasant;79;64;NNW;13;65%;2%;7
Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun, warm;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;ENE;8;72%;82%;13
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny, nice;75;46;Clouds and sun, nice;75;54;SE;4;51%;44%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;Rain and wind;88;77;SE;17;81%;84%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;38;Partly sunny;54;45;SSW;6;59%;27%;2
Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;73;54;Mostly sunny;71;49;SW;12;38%;3%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, nice;84;69;A shower in the a.m.;83;71;ENE;7;62%;82%;7
Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;50;39;Clouds and sun;49;41;NNW;9;57%;29%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;60;Cooler;77;60;NNE;7;53%;69%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;46;Sunny, nice;72;48;NNE;6;40%;5%;5
Tehran, Iran;Sunny, hot;97;68;Sunny, not as hot;88;70;SSW;7;24%;2%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, pleasant;87;74;Sunny, pleasant;87;72;N;8;49%;0%;7
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;82;63;Partly sunny;79;69;ESE;3;56%;71%;2
Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;80;70;Spotty a.m. showers;87;73;SSW;19;75%;69%;5
Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;Windy;73;55;W;18;73%;66%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny, breezy;92;77;Sun, some clouds;93;78;SSE;3;47%;1%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;88;75;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;WNW;9;60%;9%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;77;37;Sunny, very warm;75;40;ESE;6;36%;0%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;63;52;Rain and drizzle;56;52;E;5;72%;93%;1
Vienna, Austria;Becoming cloudy;69;51;Partly sunny;70;57;W;6;63%;44%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, a shower;91;68;Clouds and sun;90;68;E;5;52%;13%;7
Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;60;29;Periods of sun;52;29;ESE;4;68%;1%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Sunny, warmer;70;46;Partly sunny;62;42;E;8;73%;10%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;57;53;Windy;61;50;NNW;28;78%;74%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;6;78%;60%;8
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, cooler;69;45;Sunny, nice;74;49;NE;3;30%;1%;5
