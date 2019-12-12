Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, December 9, 2019
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SW;8;77%;67%;7
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny;28;22;E;10;66%;42%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Afternoon showers;11;7;Rather cloudy;10;4;NE;14;92%;39%;1
Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;18;11;Mostly sunny;14;7;S;12;62%;4%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rainy times;9;3;Mostly cloudy;7;5;S;24;77%;74%;1
Anchorage, United States;Rain at times;7;1;Clouds and sun;2;-1;N;8;82%;39%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;12;4;Partly sunny;12;5;NNW;8;60%;56%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-1;-8;Low clouds;-4;-8;SE;8;92%;4%;0
Asuncion, Paraguay;Episodes of sunshine;31;21;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ENE;12;45%;45%;11
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;12;Showers and t-storms;15;11;N;10;86%;92%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;19;14;Partly sunny;22;13;S;14;56%;41%;10
Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;17;7;Mostly cloudy;17;9;E;13;64%;44%;2
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;30;21;A shower;29;23;ESE;11;81%;68%;6
Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;26;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;E;12;63%;14%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunny and nice;30;17;ENE;8;47%;0%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;16;7;Clouds and sun;14;5;NNW;9;62%;1%;2
Beijing, China;Chilly with hazy sun;3;-5;Fog, freezing early;9;-3;NW;20;45%;0%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;13;4;Cooler with rain;7;1;N;11;90%;87%;1
Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;8;1;Mostly sunny;5;1;S;14;74%;1%;1
Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;21;6;Mostly cloudy;21;9;SE;8;64%;44%;5
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ENE;12;74%;79%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;5;2;Winds subsiding;6;-4;NNW;24;70%;6%;1
Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with showers;7;1;Mostly cloudy;6;4;SSW;19;72%;68%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;13;-2;Periods of sun;7;2;ENE;7;92%;10%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;8;3;Mostly cloudy;7;-4;NNW;15;75%;25%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;35;23;Very hot;36;24;N;14;38%;2%;11
Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;NNE;8;51%;79%;4
Busan, South Korea;Sunny;11;2;Clearing;15;7;WSW;8;79%;5%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;22;15;Mostly sunny;24;14;S;12;46%;9%;3
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Partly sunny;26;16;SSE;19;56%;12%;12
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;E;6;61%;13%;6
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;22;Sunshine and nice;29;22;NNE;12;73%;5%;6
Chicago, United States;Cloudy;9;-7;Much colder;-3;-9;W;26;44%;27%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;9;80%;72%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;6;-2;Clouds and sun;5;3;SSW;10;70%;63%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;26;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;NNE;16;57%;0%;4
Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;24;2;Rain and sleet;7;-1;ENE;11;65%;73%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;31;26;A shower or two;32;24;NNE;25;76%;86%;6
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;22;9;Hazy sunshine;23;10;NW;7;57%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Afternoon flurries;4;-6;Mostly sunny;5;-4;SSW;10;49%;2%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;27;18;Hazy sun;27;15;NNE;8;59%;2%;4
Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;36;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;SE;7;60%;49%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;8;5;Very windy;14;3;WSW;55;86%;64%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;15;4;Cloudy with showers;13;6;NNE;9;52%;89%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;20;12;Sunny;18;12;W;9;72%;0%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Sunny and nice;24;11;ESE;7;41%;0%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;28;17;A morning t-storm;22;16;NE;15;87%;78%;5
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Sunny;30;20;SSE;9;65%;5%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Brief showers;5;-1;Colder;0;-6;WNW;17;82%;41%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;32;22;Sunshine, pleasant;31;20;SSE;6;59%;19%;7
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;21;14;Hazy sunshine;22;12;ENE;9;53%;2%;4
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;29;20;NE;9;63%;14%;4
Hyderabad, India;Periods of sun;27;17;Hazy sunshine;27;16;SE;7;63%;4%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;21;6;Hazy sunshine;19;8;NNW;6;54%;57%;2
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;12;5;Plenty of sun;13;5;ENE;10;68%;0%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNW;11;76%;68%;9
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;28;22;Sunshine and nice;29;21;N;12;54%;3%;4
Johannesburg, South Africa;A.M. thundershowers;21;14;Showers and t-storms;17;13;NNW;14;93%;89%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;14;-2;Cloudy;11;-1;SSW;8;46%;71%;1
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;18;W;10;36%;1%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;7;Sunny;18;5;W;7;62%;8%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;33;16;Sunny and nice;33;18;NNW;13;21%;0%;5
Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;6;0;Cloudy;5;2;W;9;87%;65%;0
Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;31;24;A morning shower;32;24;NNE;12;61%;69%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A heavy thunderstorm;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;SE;9;73%;57%;3
Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;28;19;Hazy sunshine;28;17;S;7;55%;7%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;6;71%;70%;8
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;6;A passing shower;15;5;ESE;13;59%;66%;8
Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;A passing shower;31;23;SSW;9;76%;81%;8
Lima, Peru;Clouds limiting sun;25;19;Mostly cloudy;22;19;SSE;14;78%;32%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;7;Partial sunshine;15;9;W;5;81%;42%;2
London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;10;1;Very windy, rain;11;3;WSW;40;87%;90%;0
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;20;9;Inc. clouds;19;9;NW;6;65%;2%;3
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Clearing;29;24;SW;10;70%;46%;7
Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;12;1;Partly sunny;11;1;SSW;4;73%;7%;2
Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Heavy p.m. showers;31;27;ENE;14;76%;100%;7
Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;N;8;79%;66%;6
Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sun and some clouds;29;23;E;8;67%;44%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;37;13;Cooler;19;12;SSE;21;61%;1%;10
Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Plenty of sunshine;24;9;NW;7;39%;12%;5
Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;24;Partly sunny;28;24;ESE;17;72%;44%;4
Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;5;2;Cloudy;3;0;W;11;87%;30%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ENE;18;73%;37%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Sunny and very warm;32;21;ENE;21;45%;2%;11
Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;3;Showers of rain/snow;7;-10;WNW;20;82%;62%;0
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;2;Rain and drizzle;4;1;SW;11;89%;79%;0
Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;23;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NNE;10;56%;5%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the a.m.;23;17;A t-storm in spots;23;15;NE;17;80%;67%;8
New York, United States;Rain, heavy at times;13;11;A little p.m. rain;16;1;NNW;16;69%;90%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler, a.m. showers;16;8;Showers around;17;8;ESE;11;69%;73%;1
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;0;-13;Low clouds;-3;-6;SSW;14;92%;34%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;14;5;Partly sunny;15;3;ENE;5;68%;0%;3
Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;0;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;1;0;S;7;81%;88%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Snow flurries;5;-12;WNW;25;78%;56%;0
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;NNW;11;79%;62%;3
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;A passing shower;31;25;NW;8;78%;62%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;Sunny intervals;30;23;ESE;12;81%;65%;8
Paris, France;Spotty showers;10;0;Mostly cloudy;8;5;S;15;74%;70%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunshine;30;16;Turning sunny, warm;32;20;ESE;19;29%;0%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;20;Partly sunny;30;19;N;14;54%;2%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;33;24;NNE;16;70%;55%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;32;22;Sunshine and nice;32;21;SE;10;55%;18%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;8;3;A shower in the a.m.;5;-3;SW;14;66%;55%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Low clouds breaking;10;2;E;7;84%;36%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Clearing, a shower;18;10;Showers, mainly late;20;11;ENE;13;69%;93%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;18;8;ESE;9;82%;0%;3
Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;E;14;56%;60%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;2;-2;Very windy;2;-2;NNW;33;73%;94%;0
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;7;3;Spotty showers;4;-4;E;15;89%;64%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;22;Couple of t-storms;27;23;WNW;10;84%;87%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;19;14;A morning shower;22;15;SE;14;78%;58%;1
Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;15;6;Spotty showers;14;4;NNE;18;77%;65%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Rain/snow showers;4;-6;WNW;15;68%;72%;0
San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;14;9;Mostly cloudy;13;11;ESE;8;81%;78%;1
San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;17;ENE;15;68%;44%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Afternoon showers;29;24;Variable cloudiness;29;24;E;23;72%;76%;4
San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;9;79%;39%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;ENE;10;51%;38%;6
Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Plenty of sunshine;31;12;SW;15;37%;3%;12
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;22;Afternoon showers;29;21;N;13;79%;100%;3
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds and fog;16;3;Partly sunny;15;6;SW;5;74%;65%;2
Seattle, United States;Fog, then cloudy;9;4;A little p.m. rain;9;7;S;9;84%;67%;0
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;8;4;Fog in the morning;11;6;SSE;6;76%;81%;2
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;15;8;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;W;9;66%;0%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;27;25;Some sun, a t-storm;29;25;NNE;13;83%;75%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;ESE;7;83%;44%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;34;75%;82%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;7;-5;Sunshine and colder;-1;-4;S;10;76%;54%;1
Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;26;19;Windy in the p.m.;31;19;S;22;58%;56%;11
Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;SW;10;66%;72%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Brief showers;5;0;Cloudy;3;-4;W;17;76%;25%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;14;6;Mostly cloudy;13;5;N;7;75%;79%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;11;3;Mostly sunny;8;-2;NNE;7;69%;22%;2
Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;10;3;Plenty of sunshine;11;3;NE;9;34%;15%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of rain;19;14;A shower or two;20;12;E;9;62%;60%;3
Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;20;11;Cooler with rain;14;9;ENE;4;68%;85%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;10;7;Sprinkles;13;6;NNW;8;88%;53%;2
Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Cloudy and colder;3;-4;W;26;62%;27%;0
Tripoli, Libya;Windy;17;13;Windy;17;11;WNW;33;61%;89%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;Cooler with showers;14;10;NW;28;73%;94%;2
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-9;-21;A bit of p.m. snow;-11;-24;NW;10;61%;68%;1
Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;8;3;A thick cloud cover;8;6;NNE;6;71%;65%;0
Vienna, Austria;Showers around;7;2;Decreasing clouds;6;-4;NW;23;58%;4%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Sunny and nice;26;8;N;5;45%;0%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;5;2;Spotty showers;3;-2;NW;12;79%;84%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;9;2;Colder;4;-4;WNW;20;83%;54%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;12;Clouding up;19;13;NNE;10;58%;11%;10
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;NNW;8;54%;0%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;5;-3;Partly sunny;5;-2;NE;3;66%;38%;2
