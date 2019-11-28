Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, November 24, 2019
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;SSW;11;75%;44%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Partly sunny;26;19;NE;11;57%;10%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;19;7;Increasing clouds;17;10;E;15;37%;11%;1
Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the a.m.;17;11;Partly sunny;17;12;WSW;22;67%;26%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;9;6;A bit of rain;9;7;SSE;13;92%;84%;1
Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;0;-8;Colder with sunshine;-6;-12;NNE;10;61%;12%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-8;Sunny, but cold;6;-8;E;9;54%;0%;3
Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-8;-11;A little a.m. snow;-8;-13;SW;11;68%;75%;0
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;36;27;Winds subsiding;37;26;NE;26;44%;44%;12
Athens, Greece;Some sun, a shower;18;14;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;W;8;75%;88%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny;22;14;SW;21;71%;3%;11
Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and some clouds;23;8;Partly sunny;24;9;N;7;33%;1%;3
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;9;71%;56%;6
Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;28;17;Hazy sun;28;15;E;15;49%;6%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;NE;11;45%;4%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;16;9;NNW;11;67%;8%;2
Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-5;Sunny, but chilly;3;-5;SSE;15;20%;0%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;14;6;Partial sunshine;14;6;ESE;18;73%;39%;2
Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;9;3;Partly sunny;7;5;SSE;8;93%;61%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;19;8;Clouds and sun;20;10;SE;10;70%;44%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;ENE;9;69%;81%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;9;2;Partly sunny;9;4;ESE;12;84%;31%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;12;6;A touch of rain;11;8;SSW;11;82%;82%;1
Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;7;5;Mostly cloudy;12;6;ENE;13;87%;44%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny;10;2;NE;6;81%;23%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;26;17;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;S;19;77%;91%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;19;Cloudy;27;21;N;8;53%;70%;3
Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;18;6;Cloudy and cooler;13;7;NE;18;65%;23%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Sunlit and warmer;30;18;S;14;27%;0%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with some sun;21;13;Mostly sunny;23;15;SSE;15;60%;0%;11
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SSE;6;69%;55%;6
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NNE;17;77%;48%;6
Chicago, United States;Milder;10;3;Clouds and sun;10;2;W;14;73%;16%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;8;79%;78%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;6;5;Mostly cloudy;7;5;SE;14;87%;62%;0
Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;28;22;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;NNE;14;65%;0%;6
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny, mild;23;15;S;13;57%;6%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;14;74%;57%;7
Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;26;16;A t-storm around;26;16;NNE;7;57%;48%;4
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;16;-1;Cooler;7;-6;NNW;11;60%;84%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and some clouds;29;18;Hazy sunshine;29;18;N;9;70%;3%;4
Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;23;Sun and clouds;32;22;SE;8;68%;68%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;9;8;Spotty showers;12;7;S;13;97%;86%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A snow squall;3;-2;Turning sunny;7;-4;NNE;7;51%;4%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;17;13;Partly sunny;19;16;WSW;16;80%;15%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;30;21;Partly sunny;27;18;NNE;12;67%;29%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;ENE;8;65%;66%;14
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;18;A passing shower;28;19;E;9;71%;66%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;-1;-2;Rather cloudy;0;-1;SSW;9;84%;30%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;NW;6;70%;73%;6
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;28;21;Hazy sun;28;18;ENE;15;63%;20%;5
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;Partly sunny, mild;30;24;ENE;11;63%;53%;4
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sunshine;29;18;ESE;9;57%;2%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;Clouds and hazy sun;21;9;NE;8;64%;16%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;17;11;Increasing clouds;18;12;SE;13;74%;67%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;N;12;69%;81%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;30;23;Clouds and sun;31;22;N;14;49%;1%;3
Johannesburg, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;29;13;Sunshine;31;15;NNW;12;38%;4%;13
Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;12;-3;Partly sunny;9;-2;WSW;6;35%;2%;2
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;30;19;NNE;16;34%;2%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;22;12;Mostly cloudy;21;10;S;7;72%;21%;2
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly cloudy;34;20;NNE;17;17%;0%;6
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny intervals;-2;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-3;SE;10;73%;31%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;29;24;Spotty showers;30;24;N;11;67%;78%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;WSW;8;72%;84%;7
Kolkata, India;Sunny;28;18;Hazy sun;30;19;ESE;7;65%;2%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;NNW;5;76%;75%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;3;Mostly cloudy;16;5;NNW;12;57%;89%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;33;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;9;77%;55%;5
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;22;18;Cloudy;21;18;SSE;14;77%;43%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;16;15;Periods of sun;19;15;SW;8;82%;55%;2
London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;11;9;A little rain;11;9;SSW;14;93%;84%;0
Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;25;11;Mostly sunny;21;10;ENE;9;52%;2%;3
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;24;Nice with some sun;30;23;SSW;11;69%;44%;8
Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;13;7;Partial sunshine;16;10;WSW;12;71%;47%;2
Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;28;A t-storm or two;31;27;E;12;76%;87%;4
Manaus, Brazil;Turning cloudy;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NNE;6;72%;37%;10
Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;26;ENE;11;69%;68%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;9;Turning out cloudy;26;13;NW;20;39%;100%;7
Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;E;6;45%;25%;6
Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;29;17;Partly sunny;26;17;NNW;11;58%;7%;4
Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-5;SE;13;51%;6%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A morning t-storm;27;24;NE;11;84%;79%;4
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;NE;18;56%;87%;5
Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;1;SSE;5;76%;64%;2
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-8;High clouds;-3;-10;SSW;10;62%;0%;1
Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;34;24;Hazy sun;34;24;NNE;9;48%;1%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;24;16;A t-storm in spots;22;15;N;9;78%;78%;5
New York, United States;Rain tapering off;8;3;Mostly sunny;10;5;SW;11;62%;5%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;22;10;Cloudy;20;12;E;10;55%;34%;1
Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;-12;-20;Partly sunny, cold;-15;-19;ESE;8;87%;44%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;18;15;Mostly cloudy;18;9;N;14;63%;58%;2
Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;3;2;Mostly cloudy;3;2;E;6;77%;70%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;2;S;15;78%;72%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;WNW;10;80%;77%;8
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;11;79%;80%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;11;80%;66%;4
Paris, France;Partly sunny;10;6;Occasional rain;11;9;SSW;13;73%;84%;0
Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;SSE;18;42%;0%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNE;14;54%;46%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;ESE;18;64%;6%;10
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;21;SE;7;56%;27%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;7;3;Periods of sun;7;5;SSW;5;79%;20%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;13;-6;Colder;2;-8;N;10;37%;0%;2
Quito, Ecuador;Rain and drizzle;20;12;A little p.m. rain;23;11;W;13;61%;74%;9
Rabat, Morocco;Some sun;19;8;Mostly sunny;20;9;E;11;69%;0%;3
Recife, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;13;62%;34%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;5;0;Plenty of sun;3;-2;ENE;9;68%;0%;0
Riga, Latvia;Chilly with some sun;0;-4;Clouds and sunshine;-1;-3;SSE;9;68%;4%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cooler;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;E;11;62%;28%;13
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;22;15;Partial sunshine;23;15;SSE;13;59%;9%;4
Rome, Italy;A little rain;15;11;Partly sunny;19;8;NE;7;78%;18%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-3;-8;Inc. clouds;-4;-7;SSW;10;51%;10%;1
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;7;NNW;24;48%;9%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;ENE;14;69%;65%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Partly sunny;31;25;SE;12;71%;78%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NNW;8;92%;69%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;Increasing clouds;22;10;E;6;53%;39%;7
Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;Rain and drizzle;20;7;SW;12;56%;63%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;N;6;68%;8%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;16;13;Partly sunny;18;13;SSE;7;80%;56%;2
Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;11;5;Spotty showers;8;4;S;7;72%;85%;1
Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;17;-3;Cloudy and cooler;8;-1;NNE;8;49%;1%;1
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;22;9;Rain and drizzle;10;8;N;21;53%;66%;1
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;8;75%;59%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;10;5;Mostly cloudy;10;6;E;18;86%;74%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;E;19;78%;80%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;4;2;Mostly cloudy;5;3;S;6;76%;73%;0
Sydney, Australia;Mainly cloudy;23;19;Partly sunny, warmer;29;22;N;19;55%;27%;10
Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;25;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;18;ENE;18;75%;74%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, cool;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;S;10;63%;23%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Flurries and squalls;2;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-10;NE;6;84%;2%;2
Tbilisi, Georgia;Chilly with some sun;4;-3;Clouds and sun;6;-3;NNE;6;69%;34%;2
Tehran, Iran;Variable clouds;8;2;Becoming cloudy;8;2;SSW;9;37%;27%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;25;18;SE;7;43%;1%;3
Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;24;13;Mainly cloudy;19;10;NE;4;59%;44%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;20;15;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;ENE;11;55%;68%;3
Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;5;2;Mostly cloudy;7;4;SW;17;83%;55%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;19;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;13;W;24;55%;10%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny intervals;18;12;Increasingly windy;18;13;WNW;27;66%;61%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-13;-26;Decreasing clouds;-10;-28;NNW;8;34%;1%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;9;2;Partly sunny;7;1;E;5;64%;44%;2
Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;11;4;Periods of sun;9;5;SSE;9;85%;29%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;32;20;Sunny and very warm;32;18;E;9;47%;2%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. snow;-2;-6;Partly sunny;-1;-4;SSE;12;52%;26%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Partly sunny;4;-1;ESE;14;87%;26%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;18;13;Mostly sunny;20;13;NNE;20;63%;2%;10
Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;21;Plenty of sun;33;20;NNW;8;57%;0%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;6;-4;Clouds and sun;6;-4;NE;3;64%;35%;1
