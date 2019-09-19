Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, September 15, 2019
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;28;24;A t-storm around;29;24;SW;17;85%;75%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;31;High clouds and warm;42;29;NNE;16;39%;0%;7
Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;32;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;W;21;50%;27%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;NNW;14;76%;9%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;20;14;A shower;16;11;NNW;12;89%;59%;1
Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;13;9;Cloudy;15;8;S;7;81%;44%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Sunny and delightful;31;18;ESE;8;21%;0%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;6;Mainly cloudy;23;12;S;11;50%;14%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;37;24;Unseasonably hot;38;18;S;15;41%;43%;8
Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;N;13;41%;0%;6
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;10;Sun and clouds;16;11;WNW;22;66%;31%;5
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;24;Sunny and very warm;42;26;N;10;23%;0%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rather cloudy;35;23;High clouds;33;23;S;8;56%;44%;7
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;W;14;72%;71%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;8;72%;65%;11
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;26;20;Sun and some clouds;25;18;NNE;19;65%;15%;5
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;S;9;40%;4%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;29;13;SE;6;53%;0%;5
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;24;12;Cooler with a shower;17;9;WNW;12;61%;67%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;7;Mostly cloudy;20;9;ESE;10;55%;44%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;31;15;Sunny and pleasant;33;15;E;17;32%;0%;11
Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and nice;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NNW;11;61%;56%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;A passing shower;20;11;N;10;76%;80%;3
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;26;11;Mostly sunny;29;10;WSW;8;40%;0%;5
Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;27;16;NNW;8;61%;27%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;23;14;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;WSW;12;56%;0%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;21;A t-storm around;30;21;ESE;10;36%;50%;11
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny;27;20;NNE;16;66%;15%;7
Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;Sunny and less humid;34;23;N;8;38%;2%;8
Cape Town, South Africa;High clouds;21;14;Warm with some sun;21;13;SSE;13;68%;25%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SE;5;61%;64%;12
Chennai, India;A little p.m. rain;35;28;Mostly cloudy;34;26;SSW;10;69%;66%;5
Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;Fog in the morning;24;19;NE;15;84%;10%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;29;25;A couple of t-storms;29;26;SSW;15;83%;85%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;17;9;Partly sunny;14;8;WNW;18;55%;70%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;31;27;Partly sunny, humid;31;27;WNW;10;85%;20%;11
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;SE;10;53%;12%;7
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower or two;30;21;SE;17;71%;67%;12
Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Warm with hazy sun;36;27;SE;7;62%;13%;8
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny;31;15;WSW;9;28%;16%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A few showers;34;26;S;10;72%;78%;9
Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;35;18;Clouds and sun;30;21;SSE;10;56%;4%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Cooler with rain;15;11;Mostly cloudy;15;6;NW;12;83%;44%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;28;10;Mostly sunny;28;12;NE;9;22%;1%;6
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;N;5;88%;3%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;SSE;6;69%;70%;10
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;30;11;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;E;14;23%;1%;11
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NW;10;67%;44%;10
Helsinki, Finland;Rain tapering off;13;8;Spotty showers;13;5;NW;23;78%;71%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;29;23;A t-storm or two;31;25;SSW;16;84%;77%;11
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;32;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;E;9;71%;73%;10
Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;18;57%;44%;9
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm or two;29;22;WNW;13;77%;77%;8
Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;36;25;Mostly sunny;34;24;NNE;10;56%;4%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty a.m. showers;25;18;Partly sunny;25;15;ENE;14;59%;4%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;E;16;60%;13%;12
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;37;29;Mostly sunny, warm;36;29;N;19;51%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;NW;10;23%;0%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;36;10;Plenty of sun;32;9;NE;10;11%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;33;28;Decreasing clouds;33;28;WSW;24;63%;1%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;Occasional p.m. rain;26;20;Couple of t-storms;27;20;S;8;86%;90%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;More sun than clouds;38;28;Mostly cloudy;39;26;SW;13;28%;13%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sunshine;20;12;Partly sunny;22;10;WNW;19;47%;36%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNW;9;65%;79%;10
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Decreasing clouds;32;23;SW;9;62%;55%;7
Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;35;28;Showers;33;26;S;11;77%;81%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;7;79%;57%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;15;2;Some sun;16;0;NE;11;59%;45%;13
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;11;77%;56%;12
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Partly sunny;17;15;SSE;12;79%;9%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;W;10;65%;10%;6
London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Mostly cloudy;19;10;NE;12;77%;43%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;30;19;Sun and some clouds;29;18;SSE;10;54%;3%;6
Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;Clearing;26;21;WSW;12;73%;44%;7
Madrid, Spain;Clearing, a t-storm;21;16;A shower or t-storm;25;15;SSW;7;67%;80%;6
Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;Spotty showers;31;28;W;8;73%;89%;5
Manaus, Brazil;Nice with some sun;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;9;72%;65%;6
Manila, Philippines;Morning showers;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;SW;17;86%;84%;5
Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;18;8;Spotty showers;12;4;SSE;20;63%;65%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;25;13;Sun and clouds;24;14;N;9;49%;66%;12
Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;NW;14;69%;62%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;16;11;Spotty showers;15;7;W;23;61%;70%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;SSW;18;73%;51%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;19;12;Plenty of sun;15;7;NW;15;66%;0%;6
Montreal, Canada;Thickening clouds;18;11;Turning cloudy;20;10;N;3;57%;13%;4
Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;14;9;Spotty showers;15;9;W;24;66%;69%;3
Mumbai, India;Rain;30;26;Showers around;30;27;W;12;84%;84%;4
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;ENE;13;49%;10%;14
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;28;19;Periods of sun;27;15;NNE;9;57%;41%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm or two;31;21;Sunshine, pleasant;32;20;WNW;12;40%;1%;7
Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;17;7;Partly sunny, warm;20;10;SE;8;79%;29%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with sunshine;33;22;Clouds and sun;31;23;N;16;56%;16%;3
Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;17;6;Partly sunny;15;4;WNW;11;49%;11%;3
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Mostly sunny;20;7;NNW;13;60%;2%;5
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;SE;16;72%;26%;11
Panama City, Panama;Afternoon t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NE;15;81%;85%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;Increasing clouds;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;25;E;10;72%;37%;12
Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;27;12;Warm with some sun;26;15;N;9;50%;17%;4
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;22;12;Sun and clouds;25;13;S;19;59%;14%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SW;16;82%;64%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Clouds and sun;30;23;SSE;28;71%;44%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;S;8;57%;75%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with some sun;24;12;Mostly cloudy;20;11;WNW;8;62%;73%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;30;18;Mostly sunny;29;13;WSW;7;62%;0%;6
Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;20;11;Turning out cloudy;23;11;SE;15;38%;44%;15
Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;25;16;Partly sunny;26;17;ESE;11;67%;0%;7
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Partly sunny;29;23;SE;19;66%;71%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;9;5;Partly sunny;8;4;W;23;51%;5%;2
Riga, Latvia;Breezy with rain;16;9;Spotty showers;17;9;W;30;64%;86%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;NNE;9;67%;0%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;41;24;High clouds and warm;42;26;ENE;9;8%;0%;7
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;30;14;W;9;47%;4%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;12;7;A little p.m. rain;13;6;NW;21;77%;87%;2
San Francisco, United States;Some sun;21;17;A shower in the a.m.;21;13;WNW;20;70%;60%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;24;17;ESE;6;81%;87%;5
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;15;74%;78%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ESE;8;99%;88%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;12;Mostly cloudy;26;13;NE;16;30%;14%;5
Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;16;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;SW;6;50%;0%;6
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;9;73%;76%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;27;15;A shower or t-storm;30;16;N;8;52%;80%;5
Seattle, United States;Rain;17;12;Spotty showers;20;14;S;9;72%;86%;3
Seoul, South Korea;Humid with some sun;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;15;E;5;59%;1%;6
Shanghai, China;Sunny intervals;30;23;Partly sunny;29;24;NNE;20;56%;8%;8
Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;32;25;Partly sunny;33;26;ESE;10;66%;54%;12
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;27;9;Sunny and very warm;28;10;WSW;9;47%;0%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;Brief showers;31;26;ESE;23;78%;89%;9
Stockholm, Sweden;A little a.m. rain;17;10;Spotty showers;14;5;NW;20;59%;71%;2
Sydney, Australia;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;11;S;19;47%;88%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of rain;29;26;A couple of showers;30;24;E;12;72%;71%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with rain;14;9;Showers;14;6;N;21;79%;96%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;26;15;Turning cloudy;27;14;NNE;10;29%;0%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;25;17;Increasing clouds;24;15;N;13;57%;44%;5
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Sunny and beautiful;32;21;SSE;10;18%;0%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NNE;14;47%;41%;7
Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;SE;8;48%;0%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Rather cloudy;28;23;Heavy morning rain;27;24;S;18;90%;69%;6
Toronto, Canada;Heavy a.m. t-storms;17;15;Sunny intervals;20;14;NE;15;79%;5%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;ESE;8;62%;1%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, nice;30;21;Sunny and very warm;34;22;SE;14;51%;4%;6
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;13;-3;Partly sunny;17;0;NW;13;40%;50%;5
Vancouver, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;16;11;Spotty showers;18;12;ESE;7;65%;87%;4
Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;24;15;Periods of sun, warm;26;16;WNW;9;57%;40%;4
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;S;6;61%;58%;11
Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;17;10;Spotty showers;15;7;WSW;26;61%;74%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;21;14;Mostly cloudy;18;7;W;22;54%;38%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Becoming cloudy;16;12;NNW;32;69%;34%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;S;10;78%;57%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NE;4;44%;18%;6
