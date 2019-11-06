49 of 49 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jen Kiggans, GOP 29,587 - 50 percent
Cheryl Turpin, Dem 29,073 - 50 percent
70 of 70 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ghazala Hashmi, Dem 43,806 - 54 percent
Glen Sturtevant, GOP (i) 36,811 - 46 percent
62 of 62 precincts - 100 percent
Siobhan Dunnavant, GOP (i) 39,902 - 51 percent
Debra Rodman, Dem 38,384 - 49 percent
68 of 68 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Bell, Dem 43,733 - 55 percent
Geary Higgins, GOP 36,359 - 45 percent
30 of 30 precincts - 100 percent
x-Wendy Gooditis, Dem (i) 16,047 - 52 percent
Randall Minchew, GOP 14,553 - 48 percent
34 of 34 precincts - 100 percent
Total Write-ins, NPD 15,116 - 58 percent
Ann Ridgeway, Dem 10,996 - 42 percent
23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dan Helmer, Dem 15,322 - 53 percent
Timothy Hugo, GOP (i) 13,386 - 47 percent
26 of 26 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kirkland Cox, GOP (i) 14,443 - 52 percent
Sheila Bynum-Coleman, Dem 13,139 - 47 percent
L. K. Harris, Ind 342 - 1 percent
28 of 28 precincts - 100 percent
x-Clinton Jenkins, Dem 14,929 - 56 percent
Chris Jones, GOP (i) 11,540 - 44 percent
