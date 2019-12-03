News outlets report the horse named Penny was found wounded last week. Kim Gaudino tells WWBT-TV that she had just returned home from a birthday dinner when she noticed the 24-year-old horse didn't run up to greet the family like she usually did. She says a bullet was found in Penny's side the next day and the family dug a grave, believing Penny's death was imminent. But she says Penny surprised them and is recovering.