Four people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 58 in southern Virginia.
News outlets report that the crash early Thursday morning in Southampton County involved a tractor-trailer truck.
Eastbound lanes of Route 58 were closed after the accident. Traffic was diverted to one westbound lane at the scene of the crash.
State police said the Southampton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.
No other information was immediately released.
