News outlets report Roanoke County police charged 57-year-old Kenneth Inger with involuntary manslaughter on Thursday. He's accused of crashing into the back of a car on Sept. 10, killing its driver, Thomas Orr II, and setting off a chain of collisions. Police say Orr's vehicle went off the road and hit a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Inger then hit another car that was also pushed into a pickup truck.