A prison inmate convicted of burglarizing the mansion of "Mr. Las Vegas" entertainer Wayne Newton twice in 2018 has been sentenced to a minimum of 22 years.



Weslie Martin was convicted in June of 11 felonies including home invasion.



Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Martin sold stolen Newton valuables to a pawn shop.



Martin has previous burglary-related and firearms convictions and was serving up to six years in prison for violating probation and being a felon in possession of a gun.



He faced up to life in prison as a habitual criminal.



The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a judge Tuesday decided Martin should serve a maximum of 64 years.



Newton and his wife said the crimes had changed their lives and Newton said he was still angry at the thief.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.