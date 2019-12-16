Wisconsin Democrats vow to register voters who may be purged

The number of voters who would be purged would be something less than the 234,000 who received the mailings. Anyone who responded within the 30-day window to affirm that they still lived at their current address or had moved and already re-registered would not be deactivated. As of Dec. 5, nearly 29,000 voters had done that, but it's unclear how many responded within the 30-day window. That leaves about 215,000 others who likely face deactivation.