The parents of a University of Utah student and track athlete who was fatally shot on campus are fighting a claim by the college that their lawsuit should be dismissed because their daughter's killer wasn't a student.



Lawyers for Jill and Matthew McCluskey argued in a court filing Monday that campus police could have contacted the killer's parole officer or kept him off campus after Lauren McCluskey reported his harassment.



She was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2018 after she dumped him because he'd been lying about his name, age and status as a sex offender. He took his own life after the attack.



The family is seeking $56 million in the negligence case filed in U.S. court.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.