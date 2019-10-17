Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:



All times are Eastern.



TUESDAY, Oct. 22



WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September, 10 a.m.



McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.



United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.



WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23



Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.



Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.



Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.



Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.



Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.



THURSDAY, Oct. 24



WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases durable goods for September, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for September, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac , the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.



American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.



Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.



Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.



Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.



Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.



