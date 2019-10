Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:



All times are Eastern.



MONDAY, Oct. 7



WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for August, 3 p.m.



WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for September, 8:30 a.m.



WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9



WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for August, 10 a.m.; Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for August, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from its September interest-rate meeting.



THURSDAY, Oct. 10



WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for September, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac , the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.



Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly results before the market opens.



