Veterans can get business help from govt, private sector

There are federal, state and private sector resources for veterans to help them learn about operating a business, and, when their companies are up and running, get financing help, mentoring and government contracting opportunities. Entrepreneurship is appealing to many veterans; more than 6% of all veterans were self-employed in 2018, and 3% of those who served during or after the first Gulf War in 1990 were self-employed, according to the Labor Department. Many veterans want to start businesses in industries related to their service work, especially those who developed or used technical skills while in the military.