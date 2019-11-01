Authorities are investigating what forced a small plane to land on a Georgia highway.



The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna landed on Interstate 75 near Calhoun around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Calhoun is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Atlanta.



Two people were aboard. WAGA-TV in Atlanta says no one in the plane or on the highway was hurt.



