John Conyers' life at a glance

NAME: John Conyers



AGE: 90 (Born May 16, 1929)



RESIDENCE: Detroit



PARTY: Democratic



EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, Wayne State University, 1957; law degree, Wayne State University, 1958.



POLITICAL CAREER: U.S. House member, 1965-2017; legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. John Dingell , 1958-61.



PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Referee, state Worker's Compensation Department, 1961-63; partner, law firm of Conyers, Bell and Townsend, 1959-61; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including a year in Korea, 1950-54.



PERSONAL: Married to Monica; two sons.



