"I believe when you put in the mix; a good script, a terrific cast, an experienced and perceptive director and a professional production what is the result? A film that audiences will enjoy and play eight weeks in a downtown theater in Chicago, Detroit or Kansas City," Marks said. "My intention was never to sell my films as a "black" film, rather a film that will damn well entertain for 120 minutes…with excitement, passion and a heart moving story."