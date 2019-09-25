ABC's Muir hits five-year mark at 'World News' on the top

The ABC newscast's average audience of 8.61 million is slightly down from last year's average of 8.64 million, Nielsen said. "Nightly News" has slipped from 8.16 million viewers each night to 7.95 million. The "CBS Evening News," where Norah O'Donnell took over as anchor in July, saw its nightly average decline from 6.22 million to 5.84 million.