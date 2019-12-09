February 2019 — Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asks the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, to launch a full review of how his officers handle sexual assault and harassment complaints. Fitzgerald makes the demand after meeting with a female soldier who told him that a master sergeant had been sexually harassing and touching her and her colleagues for months. She told her brigade leaders twice in 2014 but the perpetrator was allowed to retire with no punishment and was later hired back as a contractor.