Girlfriend testifies at trial of man in death of his fiancee

Krystal Lee, who no longer goes by her former married name of Kenney, said that before the 2018 call, Patrick Frazee had asked her three times to kill Kelsey Berreth on his behalf, but she didn't follow through. Berreth, 29, was last seen nearly a year ago with her baby near her home in Woodland Park, a mountain community of 7,500 people about two hours south of Denver.