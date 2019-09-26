Plan for Little Rock schools stokes fears about segregation

When the Arkansas Board of Education took over the district, it dismissed the local school board and put the district superintendent under state control. The state's board last week approved a "framework" for the district's future if it doesn't meet the requirements to leave state control. Under the plan, schools that are rated at least "D'' by the state would remain under the control of the board. Schools rated "F'' would be placed under "different leadership" in partnership with the district, though it's unclear what that means. The plan also says another category of schools that are being reconfigured "may" be run by the local board.