Biden rallies Virginia Democrats days before state election

Joe Biden is working on a national campaign of his own, but he made time for a trip to Virginia to rally party activists two days before a pivotal state election.
On Sunday, the Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president joined former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe , local Democratic officeholders and party leaders on an outdoor stage in an office park in Sterling.
The Washington Post reports that Biden spoke of the importance of Virginia's election as a predictor of the 2020 presidential contest. He said: "As Virginia goes, so goes the nation."
Virginia Democrats are hoping to take majorities in the General Assembly . Republicans hold thin majorities of 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 20-19 in the Senate.
All 140 seats are on the ballot Tuesday.
