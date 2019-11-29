The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science - Lishui, China, 1.7 million shares, priced $10-$14, managed by WestPark Capital/Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ANPC. Business: Chinese provider of multi-cancer screening tests.
LMP Automotive Holdings - Plantation, Fla., 2.1 million shares, priced $5-$6, managed by ThinkEquity/The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LMPX. Business: Operates an e-commerce site where users can buy, sell and rent cars.
