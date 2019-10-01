Off message: A Republican takes heat for impeachment remarks

The backlash is one gauge of the pressure rank-and-file Republicans face. House GOP leaders have aggressively defended Trump against accusations that he abused his power when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son. They've tried to shift the focus to Biden and dismiss the president's request as unimportant. Over the weekend, several of those defenses resulted in viral videos of Republicans dodging questions and uncomfortable interviews. Trump, meanwhile, has gone to new levels of outrage, suggesting the people leading the probe should be arrested and charged with treason.