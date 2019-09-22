25 Californians charged with $150M in health care fraud

Twenty-five Southern California doctors and others are accused of billing Medicare and other health plans for $150 million in fraudulent charges.



Federal cases were announced Wednesday in Los Angeles and Santa Ana.



Authorities say the defendants billed Medicare, Medicaid , private insurers and union health plans for tests, prescriptions and services that were unnecessary or were never actually provided.



More than a dozen of those charged are doctors or other medical professionals, including chiropractors and a pharmacist.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.