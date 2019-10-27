Federal authorities say four American Airlines flight attendants have been arrested on money laundering charges after they were found with more than $22,000 in cash during a customs check.



An arrest report says a Customs and Border Patrol agent put 40-year-old Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano through a routine check after arriving at Miami International Airport on a flight from Chile early Monday.



Although he claimed to have $100, an agent found $9,000. Three other flight attendants were then searched.



The report says 55-year-old Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick had $7,300 and 48-year-old Maria Wilson-Ossandon had $6,371. Maria Pasten-Cuzmar also was arrested.



The flight attendants told agents they were smuggling the cash on behalf of someone else.



American said it is cooperating with authorities.



Lawyers weren't listed on jail records.



