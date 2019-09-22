Amazon Prime Video to stream Rihanna's lingerie show

"We need to make stuff that's real and looks like the world," rapper Rapsody said of how Rihanna is changing the fashion and beauty game. "The world comes in so many shapes and different colors. Who cares about what people think the standard of beauty is, and lightness. She's like, 'Nah, we need dark tones. We need all tones ... albinos and freckles.' She's really looking at everybody, and that's what's dope about Rihanna."