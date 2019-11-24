Phone records show Johnson was talking on the phone at 8:10 a.m., about 20 minutes before corrections workers saw the golf cart at her house, according to an affidavit. When Johnson didn't show up for work, co-workers discovered her body at her home at 11:30 a.m., according to the affidavit, which notes that agents found a cord wrapped around her neck. A medical examiner declared her death a homicide by strangulation.