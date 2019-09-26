Partial list of winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards . For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :
Drama Series: "Game of Thrones"
Comedy Series: "Fleabag"
Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, "Barry"
Actress, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Actor, Drama Series: Billy Porter, "Pose"
Actress, Drama Series: Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Directing, Drama Series: Jason Bateman , "Ozark"
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub , "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein , "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Writing, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Reality-Competition Program: "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Limited Series: "Chernobyl"
Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."
Writing, Limited Series: Craig Mazin, "Chernobyl"
Television Movie: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"
Writing, Variety Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live"
Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
