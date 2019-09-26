Partial list of winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards . For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :



Drama Series: "Game of Thrones"



Comedy Series: "Fleabag"



Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, "Barry"



Actress, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"



Actor, Drama Series: Billy Porter, "Pose"



Actress, Drama Series: Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"



Directing, Drama Series: Jason Bateman , "Ozark"



Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub , "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein , "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Writing, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"



Reality-Competition Program: "RuPaul's Drag Race"



Limited Series: "Chernobyl"



Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"



Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"



Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"



Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."



Writing, Limited Series: Craig Mazin, "Chernobyl"



Television Movie: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"



Writing, Variety Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"



Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live"



Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"



Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"



Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, "Ozark"



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.