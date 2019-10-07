Warren aims to build appeal in Republican strongholds

A night after her swing through Carson City, Warren held a rally that was more to type. She addressed a crowd that her campaign estimated at 8,500 that thronged a grassy park in downtown San Diego, buffered by swaying palm trees and cool breezes off the Pacific. The second-largest city in the largest blue state isn't a Democratic stronghold but sports many a neighborhood famous for hipster prowess, and locals welcomed Warren adoringly as expected — with lines snaking for blocks, thunderous cheering and some attendees leaving home more than three hours before the event to be sure they could get in.