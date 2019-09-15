Trump targets border state with rally amid defiant Democrats

Is New Mexico, a state that hasn't voted for a Republican for president since George W. Bush 2004, in play? The Trump campaign argues yes and has put it — along with Nevada, New Hampshire and Minnesota — on the short list of states that Trump lost in 2016 and is plotting to win in 2020. New Mexico is an especially ambitious goal, one that may ride on Trump's strength in rural America and fall on his failure to win over Hispanics.