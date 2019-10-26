3 GOP challengers take roadshow to pro-Trump Tennessee

Three Republican longshots challenging President Donald Trump in 2020 made a roadshow stop in the liberal-leaning capital of pro-Trump Tennessee.



Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld , former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois drew a sparse crowd Saturday at the Politicon conference in Nashville. The event attracted several hundred people in a room with more than 2,000 seats.



The three disagreed on the impeachment inquiry. Weld and Walsh expressed support for impeachment. Sanford said a censure could be a better option, contending that a likely acquittal in the GOP -led Senate could benefit Trump politically.



Each is opposing decisions by several states to cancel 2020 GOP presidential primaries, a move that's not unusual for the party of the White House incumbent seeking reelection.



