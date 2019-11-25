"The message wasn't about ‘Hey, elect me because I'm the first woman,'" Klobuchar said following an event at Colby-Sawyer College, where the crowd of several hundred spilled into an overflow room and out the front door. "The message was ‘Step back and think about what your image is of a president, because we're never going to get to that point of being the president, if you can't think of it differently.' Because we don't look like, you know, Abraham Lincoln."