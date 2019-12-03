Bloomberg's focus on criminal justice reform — and the Mississippi setting for the discussion — underscores the challenges confronting his unorthodox campaign for president. As a late entry into the race, the 77-year-old Bloomberg is eschewing the traditional focus on early primary states and instead campaigning mostly across states that hold their primaries in March, in hopes of making a play for a rash of delegates. He's also emphasized his change of heart on stop and frisk since the very start of his campaign, an implicit acknowledgement that he might face challenges in winning over black voters and progressives because of some of his more controversial policies as mayor.