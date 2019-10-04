Survey: US manufacturing activity sank to decade-low

The nearly 15-month trade spat with China and tariffs on steel, aluminum and other products may have been intended to help US manufacturers. But it appears to be having the opposite effect, spurring the Federal Reserve cut rates by a quarter-point in September for the second time this year. Weakening business confidence and softening global demand have also hit American factories hard, prompting pullbacks in both production and employment. This month's measure reported the lowest level of manufacturing activity since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.