COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $52.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.
The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $827.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.5 million.
Worthington shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 8% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOR
