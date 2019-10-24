CHICAGO (AP) _ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $29.9 million.



The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.



The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $181.9 million in the period.



Tootsie Roll shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.



