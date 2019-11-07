ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $98 million.



On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.25 per share.



The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.



The theme park operator posted revenue of $473.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488.8 million.



SeaWorld shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.



