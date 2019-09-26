Rite Aid: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) _ Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $79.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 12 cents per share.
The drugstore chain posted revenue of $5.37 billion in the period.
Rite Aid expects full-year revenue in the range of $21.5 billion to $21.9 billion.
Rite Aid shares have decreased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 69% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAD
