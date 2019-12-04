DAYTON, Ohio (AP) _ REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.
The ethanol producer posted revenue of $86.7 million in the period.
REX shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.
